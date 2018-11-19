1265 N Sterling Ave 105

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool internet access tennis court

Unit 105 Available 07/16/20 Attractive, clean 2-bed apartment close to Metra - Property Id: 292312



attractive unit can be arranged into a 1-bedroom with office or a 2-bedroom unit for roommates or a family with child(ren). The second bedroom has access via french doors from the main living room area. Large windows and sliding doors out to the patio. Rent includes water/garbage/heat. Use of recently remodeled pool and tennis courts. Parking in surface lot available right outside back door entrance. Lease length 12/24 months. Appliances - Dishwasher, Air Conditioning, Refrigerator, Range, Oven, Microwave, Washer & Dryer On-Site. Details regarding this property's Utilities - Heat Included, Resident Pays Electricity/cable TV/Internet, Gas Included, Water Included, Trash Pick-up Included. Pet policies - Dogs Allowed, Cats Allowed.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292312

Property Id 292312



(RLNE5826876)