Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1265 N Sterling Ave 105

1265 Sterling Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1265 Sterling Avenue, Palatine, IL 60067
Baldwin

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
tennis court
Unit 105 Available 07/16/20 Attractive, clean 2-bed apartment close to Metra - Property Id: 292312

attractive unit can be arranged into a 1-bedroom with office or a 2-bedroom unit for roommates or a family with child(ren). The second bedroom has access via french doors from the main living room area. Large windows and sliding doors out to the patio. Rent includes water/garbage/heat. Use of recently remodeled pool and tennis courts. Parking in surface lot available right outside back door entrance. Lease length 12/24 months. Appliances - Dishwasher, Air Conditioning, Refrigerator, Range, Oven, Microwave, Washer & Dryer On-Site. Details regarding this property's Utilities - Heat Included, Resident Pays Electricity/cable TV/Internet, Gas Included, Water Included, Trash Pick-up Included. Pet policies - Dogs Allowed, Cats Allowed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292312
Property Id 292312

(RLNE5826876)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1265 N Sterling Ave 105 have any available units?
1265 N Sterling Ave 105 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palatine, IL.
How much is rent in Palatine, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palatine Rent Report.
What amenities does 1265 N Sterling Ave 105 have?
Some of 1265 N Sterling Ave 105's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1265 N Sterling Ave 105 currently offering any rent specials?
1265 N Sterling Ave 105 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1265 N Sterling Ave 105 pet-friendly?
No, 1265 N Sterling Ave 105 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palatine.
Does 1265 N Sterling Ave 105 offer parking?
Yes, 1265 N Sterling Ave 105 does offer parking.
Does 1265 N Sterling Ave 105 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1265 N Sterling Ave 105 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1265 N Sterling Ave 105 have a pool?
Yes, 1265 N Sterling Ave 105 has a pool.
Does 1265 N Sterling Ave 105 have accessible units?
No, 1265 N Sterling Ave 105 does not have accessible units.
Does 1265 N Sterling Ave 105 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1265 N Sterling Ave 105 has units with dishwashers.
