113 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Oswego, IL

Springs at Oswego
801 5th Street, Oswego, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,291
1382 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Oswego offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.
717 VERSAILLES Parkway
717 Versailes Parkway, Oswego, IL
BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY BRICK FRONT HOUSE IN A BEST LOCATION OF THE SUBDIVISION WITH WALKOUT BASEMENT AND OVER LOOK WIDE GREEN GRASS OPEN POND VIEW AND TRAIL, FRESH PAINTED OVER 3500 SQ FT OF LIVING SPACE, FIRST FLOOR 9' CEILING, LIVING AND DINING ROOM,
247 Springbrook Trail South
247 Springbrook Trail South, Oswego, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1672 sqft
Awesome ending unit 2 Story Townhouse w/ Oversize 3 bedrooms + Loft, 2.1 bathroom, all wood floor 1st and 2nd floor. Great kitchen w/ breakfast bar open up to dining room and living room, New dishwasher will be installed before move-in.
821 Preston Lane
821 Preston Lane, Oswego, IL
Beautiful single family with 3600 Sqft and pond view sunroom, 4 bedrooms with walk-in closet, 3 car garage, 1st floor den, vault ceiling w/ great natural lighting. Fireplace in living room.
South Farnsworth
AURORA AT SUMMERFIELD
1847 Clubhouse Dr, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,733
1671 sqft
Spacious homes featuring gourmet kitchens, private patios and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a modern fitness center, private garages and a swimming pool. Barely 10 miles from downtown Naperville.
2458 Summerwind Lane
2458 Summerwind Lane, Montgomery, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1700 sqft
Move in ready, single family house for rent with 3 bed rooms, 2.5 bath, a fire place and 2 cars garage. Required call or email your phone number before process application or showing unit.
2807 TROON Drive
2807 Troon Drive, Montgomery, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1768 sqft
LARGEST 1/2 DUPLEX IN LAKEWOOD CREEK-3 BEDROOMS PLUS LOFT*QUALIFIED APPLICANTS MUST PROVIDE 675+ CURRENT FICO SCORE FOR ALL ADULTS 18 AND OVER*CLEAN BACKGROUND CHECK*NON SMOKING HOME*NO PETS*LOOKING FOR LONG TERM LEASE*1ST & LAST MONTHS RENT PLUS
4481 East Millbrook Circle
4481 East Millbrook Circle, Yorkville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
Amazing opportunity! Enjoy open living with a floor plan that exhibits class and ease. This Cottage style Ranch and former model home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Master Bedroom includes large walk in closet.
94 Circle Drive East
94 Circle Drive East, Boulder Hill, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1512 sqft
Great Boulder Hill ranch home now available for lease. This updated & over-sized ranch features fresh modern paint colors, an open, light and bright floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths on a large lot with mature trees.
10 Scarsdale Road
10 Scarsdale Road, Boulder Hill, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
936 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 10 Scarsdale Road in Boulder Hill. View photos, descriptions and more!
2467 Prairie Crossing
2467 Prairie Crossing Drive, Montgomery, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2708 sqft
ALL BILLS INCLUDED! Gas,water,sewer,electric and trash. Pet friendly! Washer and dryer! Close to shopping. Beautiful patio; perfect for a BBQ! 4 Bedrooms, 3.
2823 ROURKE Drive
2823 Rourke Drive, Aurora, IL
GREAT RENTAL HOME WITH A HUGE 2 STORY ENTRY FOYER. LIGHT AND AIRY WITH A PERFECT FLOOR PLAN. LARGE LIVING AND DINING ROOMS. GREAT SIZED KITCHEN WITH UPGRADED CABINETS. HUGE FAMILY ROOM OVERLOOKS THE KITCHEN.
GLENMUIR OF NAPERVILLE
2604 Rockport Ln, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
A 10-minute drive from Naperville Walkway, these spacious homes feature gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry and 9-foot ceilings. Residents have access to a business center, a 24-hour fitness studio and a swimming pool, among other amenities.
Verified
Reserve at Fox River
1222 Market Place Dr, Yorkville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1171 sqft
Located in the heart of fast growing Yorkville IL, The Reserve at Fox River is the perfect place to call home. We are located across the street from grocery stores, banks, and many restaurants.
1662 Park Vista Lane
1662 Park Vista Lane, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1296 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
2724 Idaho Rd
2724 Idaho Road, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1624 sqft
Naperville 3 bedroom 2.5 bath - Property Id: 289351 DO NOT MISS THIS OUTSTANDING RENTAL OPPORTUNITY June 1st possession. Newer Pergo Flooring in Kitchen - Newer porcelain tile in all baths, stainless steel kitchen appliances and more.
2718 Loveland St
2718 Loveland Street, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1624 sqft
3 BR-study Duplex near Schools, Library, Shopping - Property Id: 112361 Very spacious, very bright Duplex, 3 BR, Study 2.5 bath, Fireplace, Deck, Family Room Open to Kitchen. 2 Story Living / Dining. Newer appliances. 9 ft ceilings on 1st floor.
2543 Hillsboro Blvd
2543 Hillsboro Boulevard, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2543 Hillsboro Blvd Available 07/10/20 Two Story Townhome in Washington Square Aurora - Three bedroom, two and a half bath townhome in Washington Square.
83 St. Croix Court
83 Saint Croix Court, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
Three Bedroom Townhouse with Amazing View - Three bed, 1.5 bath townhouse in Aurora, Naperville schools. Stunning views of the water from your deck! Full unfinished basement and one car garage. Located in a cul de sac.
2710 Loveland Avenue
2710 Loveland Street, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
3 Bdrm/2.5 Bath Townhouse - Property Id: 9541 Naperville's Best! Three-bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse on a secluded street in the heart of a quiet neighborhood. Surrounded by parks, ponds, and playgrounds.
995 Symphony Drive
995 Symphony Drive, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1288 sqft
3 bed/1.1 bath available in Hometown in Aurora! - Well maintained 3 bed/1.1 bath detached home with 2-car garage close to shopping, schools, restaurants and Rt. 59 Metra in HomeTown community. Available NOW.
2608 Charlestowne Lane
2608 Charlestowne Lane, Naperville, IL
Stunning 4 Bedroom With Vaulted Ceilings- Over 3000 sq. ft. School District 204 - Beautiful two story home with vaulted ceilings and three and 1/2 car garage.
1406 Orchid St
1406 Orchid Street, Yorkville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1520 sqft
Beautiful 3-Bedroom Townhome in Yorkville! - Located in beautiful Autumn Creek Condominium Association in the City of Yorkville, this townhome is the total package in residential living, combining convenient location, good schools, and a reasonable
2237 Beresford Dr
2237 Beresford Drive, Yorkville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1656 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath with 2 Car Attached Garage! - Located in the fantastic town of Yorkville, this townhome is the total package in residential living, combining convenient location, good schools, and a reasonable rental rate.
