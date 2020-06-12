/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
88 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Oswego, IL
19 Units Available
Farmington Lakes
2000 Farmington Lakes Dr, Oswego, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1143 sqft
Convenient location for commuters off major thoroughfares I-88, I-55, and I-355. Residents enjoy units with stainless steel appliances, laundry, and patio or balcony. Luxury community features pool, trash valet, and clubhouse.
55 Units Available
Springs at Oswego
801 5th Street, Oswego, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
1135 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Oswego offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.
Results within 1 mile of Oswego
South Farnsworth
13 Units Available
AURORA AT SUMMERFIELD
1847 Clubhouse Dr, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,386
1141 sqft
Spacious homes featuring gourmet kitchens, private patios and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a modern fitness center, private garages and a swimming pool. Barely 10 miles from downtown Naperville.
Far Southeast
1 Unit Available
2497 Frost Drive
2497 Frost Drive, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1384 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2497 Frost Drive in Aurora. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
355 Grape Vine Trail
355 Grape Vine Trail, Oswego, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1625 sqft
Fabulous Two Bed Room Plus Loft Town home available for rent! Walk into a two story Foyer with lots of light coming onto both floors. Spacious Living area flows into the Kitchen. Second Floor has two bedrooms with walk in closets in both bedrooms.
Far Southeast
1 Unit Available
2450 FROST Drive
2450 Frost Drive, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1266 sqft
Exceptionally well maintained with all the extras. This beautiful home features 2-Sty living with a balcony on 2nd floor. 2 BR, 2.5 bath, living room w/fireplace, 2-Sty DR.
Far Southeast
1 Unit Available
2469 Dickens Drive
2469 Dickens Drive, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1384 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2469 Dickens Drive in Aurora. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Oswego
Fox Valley
31 Units Available
Hunter's Glen Apartments
245 N Oakhurst Dr, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1026 sqft
Located close to I-88 with easy access to outlet malls and downtown Chicago. Lush green community with a pool, volleyball court and tennis courts. Furnished apartments available.
Contact for Availability
GLENMUIR OF NAPERVILLE
2604 Rockport Ln, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
A 10-minute drive from Naperville Walkway, these spacious homes feature gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry and 9-foot ceilings. Residents have access to a business center, a 24-hour fitness studio and a swimming pool, among other amenities.
Eola Yards
42 Units Available
The Aventine at Oakhurst North
2800 Pontiac Drive, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,458
1188 sqft
Live an upscale lifestyle with a large pool, state-of-the-art fitness center and dog park. Floor plans include relaxing bathtub, spacious walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Near parks and lakes for nature walks.
9 Units Available
Reserve at Fox River
1222 Market Place Dr, Yorkville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,408
1084 sqft
Located in the heart of fast growing Yorkville IL, The Reserve at Fox River is the perfect place to call home. We are located across the street from grocery stores, banks, and many restaurants.
Waubonsee
38 Units Available
TGM Springbrook
4101 Chesapeake Dr, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
942 sqft
Offering spacious floor plans, exceptional amenities and contemporary design features, TGM Springbrook is an upscale community with a prime location - where Aurora meets Naperville.
Edgelawn Randall
20 Units Available
Orchard Village Apartments
1240 W Indian Trail Rd, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,446
992 sqft
The Westfield Fox Valley Shopping Center is only minutes from this community. Units include walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Residents enjoy a gym, game room, and garage parking.
Far East
9 Units Available
Lakeview Townhomes at Fox Valley
168 Gregory St, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1080 sqft
These townhome-style apartments offer ample amenities and lots of space. Includes on-site pool and sundeck, fitness center and miles of trails. Homes offer in-unit washer and dryer, walk-in closets, and newer appliances.
Ashwood Park
5 Units Available
Ashwood Place Apartments
4209 Pond Willow Road, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,394
1370 sqft
A charming place to live with high-end finishes and modern amenities. On-site bike path, 24-hour emergency maintenance, and green space. Apartments offer carpeting and modern appliances. Next to a park area.
Eola Yards
1 Unit Available
2497 Reflections Dr
2497 Reflections Drive, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
2500 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Gorgeous VAULTED home w/ FULL finished basement with total living space more than 2500 sq ft! This NE facing home w/ OPEN concept floor plan offers wonderful sunlight throughout the day! Quiet lot location! Private front load 2
Eola Yards
1 Unit Available
628 Declaration Ln
628 Declaration Lane, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1790 sqft
Move into this gorgeous town home- This is a 2 bedroom, Loft, 2.5 bath and a 2 car garage home. Recently painted and carpeted . Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Master Bedroom features a full private bath and walk in closet.
1 Unit Available
2844 Rutland Circle
2844 Rutland Road, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1270 sqft
Welcome to Windridge of Naperville! This 2 story design features 2 bedrooms, 1 full and 1 half bath, 9' 1st Floor ceilings with two story family room and master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and massive walk in closet! Attached 2 car garage, private
Ashwood Park
1 Unit Available
4110 Pond Willow Road
4110 Pond Willow Road, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,374
1370 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4110 Pond Willow Road in Naperville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Carillon Club
1 Unit Available
2923 MADISON Drive
2923 Madison Dr, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,196
1550 sqft
AMAZING OPPORTUNITY. AVAILABLE NOW! RENT A NEAR BRAND NEW HOUSE IN ONE OF THE NEWEST DEVELOPMENTS IN NAPERVILLE. WALK TO BUS STOP TO GET TO METRA AND OTHER PLACES!! 2 LUXURY BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHS WITH A SEPARATE POWDER ROOM IN THE HOME.
Fox Valley
1 Unit Available
384 BUNKER HILL Circle
384 Bunker Hill Circle, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1052 sqft
Immediate move in ready home ofers LOCATION, LOCATION!! This home offers dark walnut colored wood laminate flooring in LR/DR with white doors and trim. Newer appliances and-Ceramic tile in kitchen.
Fox Valley
1 Unit Available
186 Half Moon Circle
186 Half Moon Circle, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1142 sqft
Welcome home! This 2 story Townhome is Located in the Highly Acclaimed Naperville 204 School District.
Eola Yards
1 Unit Available
1074 Park Hill Circle
1074 Park Hill Cr, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1213 sqft
2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in 204 School district. Fantastic location! Unit features 2 Story Foyer, Vaulted Ceilings in Master suite and 2nd floor laundry. Hardwood flooring in living room and ceramic in kitchen. Young Elementary close to home.
Eola Yards
1 Unit Available
2315 Reflections Drive
2315 Reflections Drive, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1256 sqft
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 2 car garage townhome today! This freshly painted home features a stone fireplace, 2nd floor laundry, main bathroom with access to the master bedroom and hall. Freshly clean carpets brand new appliances.
