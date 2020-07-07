All apartments in Orland Park
Last updated July 9 2020 at 9:43 PM

9438 Rich Lane

9438 Rich Ln · (708) 320-0002
Location

9438 Rich Ln, Orland Park, IL 60467

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1841 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available for rent. Beautiful two story with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths.This 2 story home welcomes you with hardwood floors, open floor plan, kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances, freshly painted. Second floor has laundry area and 3 bedrooms, all with walk in closets. Master bedroom with tray ceilings, Hunter Douglas Silhouette, Luminettes blinds. Digital thermostat and much more. Master suite and second bedroom have spacious walk-in closets. Second and third bedrooms have jack and jill and tall sinks. Deep basement with rough-in plumbing and ready to be finished.2 car garage and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9438 Rich Lane have any available units?
9438 Rich Lane has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9438 Rich Lane have?
Some of 9438 Rich Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9438 Rich Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9438 Rich Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9438 Rich Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9438 Rich Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orland Park.
Does 9438 Rich Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9438 Rich Lane offers parking.
Does 9438 Rich Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9438 Rich Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9438 Rich Lane have a pool?
No, 9438 Rich Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9438 Rich Lane have accessible units?
No, 9438 Rich Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9438 Rich Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9438 Rich Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9438 Rich Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9438 Rich Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
