9438 Rich Lane

Amenities
Available for rent. Beautiful two story with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths.This 2 story home welcomes you with hardwood floors, open floor plan, kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances, freshly painted. Second floor has laundry area and 3 bedrooms, all with walk in closets. Master bedroom with tray ceilings, Hunter Douglas Silhouette, Luminettes blinds. Digital thermostat and much more. Master suite and second bedroom have spacious walk-in closets. Second and third bedrooms have jack and jill and tall sinks. Deep basement with rough-in plumbing and ready to be finished.2 car garage and much more.