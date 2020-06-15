All apartments in Oak Lawn
9201 South Kenton Avenue

9201 Kenton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9201 Kenton Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL 60453
Downtown Oak Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
internet access
Beautiful 2 bedroom premium condo with quality upgrades throughout. Secure, quiet, flexicore 2nd floor end unit with lovely balcony- Remodeled kitchen with custom cabinets and granite counters, Kitchenaid SS appliances- New HVAC system and 50 gallon hot water heater- Wifi thermostat, hot water heater- Beautiful brick fireplace- Full size in unit washer and dryer- Updated flooring and bathrooms- Immaculate elevator building- 1 car attached, heated garage plus additional outside spot- Large storage unit with custom shelving in the basement- Convenient prime location within minutes of shopping, restaurants, schools and all forms of public transportation. 670 credit score required and proof of employment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9201 South Kenton Avenue have any available units?
9201 South Kenton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Lawn, IL.
What amenities does 9201 South Kenton Avenue have?
Some of 9201 South Kenton Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9201 South Kenton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9201 South Kenton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9201 South Kenton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9201 South Kenton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Lawn.
Does 9201 South Kenton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9201 South Kenton Avenue does offer parking.
Does 9201 South Kenton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9201 South Kenton Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9201 South Kenton Avenue have a pool?
No, 9201 South Kenton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9201 South Kenton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9201 South Kenton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9201 South Kenton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9201 South Kenton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 9201 South Kenton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9201 South Kenton Avenue has units with air conditioning.
