9201 South Kenton Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking garage internet access

Beautiful 2 bedroom premium condo with quality upgrades throughout. Secure, quiet, flexicore 2nd floor end unit with lovely balcony- Remodeled kitchen with custom cabinets and granite counters, Kitchenaid SS appliances- New HVAC system and 50 gallon hot water heater- Wifi thermostat, hot water heater- Beautiful brick fireplace- Full size in unit washer and dryer- Updated flooring and bathrooms- Immaculate elevator building- 1 car attached, heated garage plus additional outside spot- Large storage unit with custom shelving in the basement- Convenient prime location within minutes of shopping, restaurants, schools and all forms of public transportation. 670 credit score required and proof of employment.