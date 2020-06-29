10512 South Kilbourn Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious tri-level brick home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bath. Non-Smoking House. Absolutely gorgeous, well maintained and freshly painted. Hardwood floors, crown molding, and LED lights. Exceptional open floor plan with beautiful kitchen, large living room and bright dining room. The second floor has 3 bedrooms and a full bath. The lower level finished in great details is large and features a family room, full bath and laundry. Nice backyard and slate patio. Detached 2 car garage. Close to shopping, restaurants, hospital, parks, schools, major highways. NO Pets. Minimum One Year Lease! One time $2,300 Security Deposit plus 1st month rent due upon lease signing. Tenants must secure and maintain Renters Insurance for lease duration (proof required). Non refundable $50 with the application (cash or credit card) background and credit check fee for each person 18 and older, run by listing office. Tenants need: credit score above 600, credit history, verification of income, copy of ID. Applicants should attach the last tow pay stubs or income verification documents to the application. Application must be sent in as PDF's (no jpgs!). Tenants pays all utilities gas, electric, water and cares for lawn and snow removal. Monthly rent include garbage-scavenger service. Easy to show. Anyone entering the property is advised to follow CDC GUIDELINES and practice social distancing.