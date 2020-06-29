All apartments in Oak Lawn
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:10 AM

10512 South Kilbourn Avenue

10512 Kilbourn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10512 Kilbourn Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL 60453

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious tri-level brick home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bath. Non-Smoking House. Absolutely gorgeous, well maintained and freshly painted. Hardwood floors, crown molding, and LED lights. Exceptional open floor plan with beautiful kitchen, large living room and bright dining room. The second floor has 3 bedrooms and a full bath. The lower level finished in great details is large and features a family room, full bath and laundry. Nice backyard and slate patio. Detached 2 car garage. Close to shopping, restaurants, hospital, parks, schools, major highways. NO Pets. Minimum One Year Lease! One time $2,300 Security Deposit plus 1st month rent due upon lease signing. Tenants must secure and maintain Renters Insurance for lease duration (proof required). Non refundable $50 with the application (cash or credit card) background and credit check fee for each person 18 and older, run by listing office. Tenants need: credit score above 600, credit history, verification of income, copy of ID. Applicants should attach the last tow pay stubs or income verification documents to the application. Application must be sent in as PDF's (no jpgs!). Tenants pays all utilities gas, electric, water and cares for lawn and snow removal. Monthly rent include garbage-scavenger service. Easy to show. Anyone entering the property is advised to follow CDC GUIDELINES and practice social distancing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10512 South Kilbourn Avenue have any available units?
10512 South Kilbourn Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Lawn, IL.
What amenities does 10512 South Kilbourn Avenue have?
Some of 10512 South Kilbourn Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10512 South Kilbourn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10512 South Kilbourn Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10512 South Kilbourn Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10512 South Kilbourn Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Lawn.
Does 10512 South Kilbourn Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10512 South Kilbourn Avenue offers parking.
Does 10512 South Kilbourn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10512 South Kilbourn Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10512 South Kilbourn Avenue have a pool?
No, 10512 South Kilbourn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10512 South Kilbourn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10512 South Kilbourn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10512 South Kilbourn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10512 South Kilbourn Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 10512 South Kilbourn Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10512 South Kilbourn Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
