Well kept 2 bedroom condo with bathroom recently redone, and big 6x6 storage area in attic above 3rd floor. 2 AC units & 4 ceiling fans. Hot Water Heater about 1 year old. Mirrored Closet with Drawers & Organizers in Master Bedroom. Eat-in Kitchen, so Dining Room area utilized with Living Room. Beautiful Pool area & Clubhouse, and Public Bike and Walking Trails nearby. Competitively priced. AGENTS AND/OR PERSPECTIVE BUYERS EXPOSED TO COVID 19 OR WITH A COUGH OR FEVER ARE NOT TO ENTER THE HOME UNTIL THEY RECEIVE MEDICAL CLEARANCE