306 THORNE CREEK Court

Cul-de-Sac Home in Winding Creek Estates, 9 Foot Main Floor Ceilings, 13 x 12 Dining Room, 16 x 12 Living Room, 21 x 15 Family Room Provides Brick Hearth Fireplace, 14 x 13 Kitchen Includes Electric Range, Built In Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator Included, Center Island, Adjacent 10 x 10 Breakfast Nook Walks Out to Back Patio, Second Floor Provides 16 x 15 Master Bedroom with Private Bath, Double Vanity Sinks, Separate Shower and Jetted Tub, Double Walk In Closets, 15 x 11 Second Bedroom, 13 x 11 Third Bedroom and 12 x 10 Fourth Bedroom, Finished Basement Provides Approximately 900 Square Feet Additional Living Space, Recreation Room, Office and Bonus Room, Two Car Garage, Mature Trees, Fenced Yard, Available 08/15/2020/