O'Fallon, IL
306 THORNE CREEK Court
Last updated July 18 2020 at 1:17 AM

306 THORNE CREEK Court

306 Thorne Creek Court · No Longer Available
Location

306 Thorne Creek Court, O'Fallon, IL 62269

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Cul-de-Sac Home in Winding Creek Estates, 9 Foot Main Floor Ceilings, 13 x 12 Dining Room, 16 x 12 Living Room, 21 x 15 Family Room Provides Brick Hearth Fireplace, 14 x 13 Kitchen Includes Electric Range, Built In Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator Included, Center Island, Adjacent 10 x 10 Breakfast Nook Walks Out to Back Patio, Second Floor Provides 16 x 15 Master Bedroom with Private Bath, Double Vanity Sinks, Separate Shower and Jetted Tub, Double Walk In Closets, 15 x 11 Second Bedroom, 13 x 11 Third Bedroom and 12 x 10 Fourth Bedroom, Finished Basement Provides Approximately 900 Square Feet Additional Living Space, Recreation Room, Office and Bonus Room, Two Car Garage, Mature Trees, Fenced Yard, Available 08/15/2020/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 THORNE CREEK Court have any available units?
306 THORNE CREEK Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in O'Fallon, IL.
What amenities does 306 THORNE CREEK Court have?
Some of 306 THORNE CREEK Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 THORNE CREEK Court currently offering any rent specials?
306 THORNE CREEK Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 THORNE CREEK Court pet-friendly?
No, 306 THORNE CREEK Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in O'Fallon.
Does 306 THORNE CREEK Court offer parking?
Yes, 306 THORNE CREEK Court offers parking.
Does 306 THORNE CREEK Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 THORNE CREEK Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 THORNE CREEK Court have a pool?
No, 306 THORNE CREEK Court does not have a pool.
Does 306 THORNE CREEK Court have accessible units?
No, 306 THORNE CREEK Court does not have accessible units.
Does 306 THORNE CREEK Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 306 THORNE CREEK Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 306 THORNE CREEK Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 306 THORNE CREEK Court does not have units with air conditioning.
