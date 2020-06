Amenities

Cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath mobile home for rent in the desired O'Fallon area. Spacious living room offers area for entertainment with an open concept kitchen. Yard is fully fenced in and there is an abundance of nature to enjoy in this quiet home. This is a NOT a pet-friendly home. THIS is a NO SMOKING home. Application required. $35.00 fee for all applicants 18 years of age or older. Credit, criminal, rental and employment verified. For $675.00/mo, this listing will not last. Call now to schedule a showing!