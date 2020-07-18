All apartments in O'Fallon
Find more places like 203 Renee Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
O'Fallon, IL
/
203 Renee Street
Last updated July 10 2020 at 12:24 AM

203 Renee Street

203 Renee Drive · (224) 261-7682
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
O'Fallon
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

203 Renee Drive, O'Fallon, IL 62269

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,195

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1296 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
View Virtual Tour at https://youtu.be/i2us3RDsovc

Single-family home in O'Fallon School District. This home has appx 1300 SF, 4 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths with a large backyard. Nice sized living room with lots of windows and a ceiling fan. Kitchen with electric stove, built-in microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator with plenty of room for a kitchen table. Laundry room has washer/dryer hookups and entrance to the backyard. Pets ok with $500 deposit. Available July Minutes to O'Fallon Family Sports Park and downtown O'Fallon.

Showing Update
This property will be available for showings once vacated. Complete the information to Schedule a Showing, and we will notify you when showing times become available. Submitted applications will only be accepted if you are willing to sign the lease without viewing the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 Renee Street have any available units?
203 Renee Street has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 203 Renee Street have?
Some of 203 Renee Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 Renee Street currently offering any rent specials?
203 Renee Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 Renee Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 203 Renee Street is pet friendly.
Does 203 Renee Street offer parking?
No, 203 Renee Street does not offer parking.
Does 203 Renee Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 Renee Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 Renee Street have a pool?
No, 203 Renee Street does not have a pool.
Does 203 Renee Street have accessible units?
No, 203 Renee Street does not have accessible units.
Does 203 Renee Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 203 Renee Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 203 Renee Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 203 Renee Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 203 Renee Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Thirteen01 at Hartman Lakes
1301 Centerpoint Circle
O'Fallon, IL 62269
Green Mount Lakes
1200 Greenfield Pl
O'Fallon, IL 62269

Similar Pages

O'Fallon 1 BedroomsO'Fallon 2 Bedrooms
O'Fallon Apartments with PoolsO'Fallon Dog Friendly Apartments
O'Fallon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOSt. Peters, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOCreve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MO
Belleville, ILSwansea, ILManchester, MOGranite City, ILMehlville, MOKirkwood, MOSt. Ann, MOHazelwood, MOEdwardsville, ILBridgeton, MOFerguson, MOSpanish Lake, MO
Richmond Heights, MOFairview Heights, ILConcord, MOOverland, MOOlivette, MOWood River, ILBethalto, ILEllisville, MOBerkeley, MODes Peres, MOBrentwood, MOMaplewood, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity