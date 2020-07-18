203 Renee Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

View Virtual Tour at https://youtu.be/i2us3RDsovc



Single-family home in O'Fallon School District. This home has appx 1300 SF, 4 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths with a large backyard. Nice sized living room with lots of windows and a ceiling fan. Kitchen with electric stove, built-in microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator with plenty of room for a kitchen table. Laundry room has washer/dryer hookups and entrance to the backyard. Pets ok with $500 deposit. Available July Minutes to O'Fallon Family Sports Park and downtown O'Fallon.



Showing Update

This property will be available for showings once vacated. Complete the information to Schedule a Showing, and we will notify you when showing times become available. Submitted applications will only be accepted if you are willing to sign the lease without viewing the property.