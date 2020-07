Amenities

Two Bedroom Apartment in Pine Tree Estates, Open Floor Plan and White Trim Package, 18 X 13 Living Room Walks Out to Private Deck, 20 X 9 Eat In Kitchen Provides Dishwasher, Electric Range, Built In Microwave, Refrigerator and Adjacent Dining Area, Pantry Closet, 15 x 11 Master Bedroom and 13 x 10 Second Bedroom Provide Good Closet Space, Full Hallway Bathroom, Off Street Parking, Close HWY 64 Access, Coin Operated Washer and Dryer on Premises, Photos of Similar Unit, Available Now.