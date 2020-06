Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Great location, close to Great Lakes Navy base and Abbot and Abvie. Freshly painted, new flooring, updated bath, this is a great rental. Two bedrooms, one bath, large eat in kitchen, new appliances. Shared Laundry facilities in basement and plenty of room for storage. Off street Parking in back off alley. Available immediately. One year lease, no smoking or pets please. New windows and furnace.