248 Shady Ln

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

Single Family Home for Rent - Private Setting, Great North Barrington Location in the exclusive Biltmore Country Estates! 3 Bedrooms, Large Open Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace, Cozy Kitchen with New Granite Countertops and Dining Room Area, Recently Refinished Hardwood Floors Throughout, Neutral Colors. Many Built In Shelving Units, and Closet Space, along with an Unfinished Basement with Great Storage Opportunities! This unit does have Radiant Heat Throughout. Basement also Includes Water Softener and New Water Heater. 2 Car Garage Space with Garage Door Opener. On Large Wooded Lot, Dedicated Open Wetland and Groomed Walking Path Across the Street. District 220 Barrington schools, with nearby North Barrington Elementary School, in the Top Ten U.S. Elementary School Rankings! Nearby Biltmore Country Club and Honey Lake offer a Beautiful Backdrop to this Exceptional Country Cottage!



Available May 1st!



Lease Terms:

1 Year Lease Minimum. Tenant Pays All Utilities. Pets accepted on case by case basis. Additional Non-Refundable Pet Deposit Required. No Smoking. Credit/Background Check to be Performed by Listing Office. $60 p/Adult over 18. Tenants are responsible for $50 move-in and move-out administrative fees.



(RLNE5735974)