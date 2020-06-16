All apartments in North Barrington
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

248 Shady Ln

248 Shady Lane · No Longer Available
Location

248 Shady Lane, North Barrington, IL 60010

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single Family Home for Rent - Private Setting, Great North Barrington Location in the exclusive Biltmore Country Estates! 3 Bedrooms, Large Open Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace, Cozy Kitchen with New Granite Countertops and Dining Room Area, Recently Refinished Hardwood Floors Throughout, Neutral Colors. Many Built In Shelving Units, and Closet Space, along with an Unfinished Basement with Great Storage Opportunities! This unit does have Radiant Heat Throughout. Basement also Includes Water Softener and New Water Heater. 2 Car Garage Space with Garage Door Opener. On Large Wooded Lot, Dedicated Open Wetland and Groomed Walking Path Across the Street. District 220 Barrington schools, with nearby North Barrington Elementary School, in the Top Ten U.S. Elementary School Rankings! Nearby Biltmore Country Club and Honey Lake offer a Beautiful Backdrop to this Exceptional Country Cottage!

Available May 1st!

Lease Terms:
1 Year Lease Minimum. Tenant Pays All Utilities. Pets accepted on case by case basis. Additional Non-Refundable Pet Deposit Required. No Smoking. Credit/Background Check to be Performed by Listing Office. $60 p/Adult over 18. Tenants are responsible for $50 move-in and move-out administrative fees.

(RLNE5735974)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

