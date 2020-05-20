5105 North East River Road - 1L, Section 1

Amenities

on-site laundry parking recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Renovated and Modern! Garden apartment, fully remodeled with New Cabinets, New Stainless Steel Appliances, New Flooring, New Bathroom with shower tile surround, New light fixtures including ceiling fan, fresh paint, New A/C. Laundry facility in building. Tenant pays for heat and electricity. Water, garbage removal, storage and one assigned parking spot included. Application and Credit check required. No Pets, No Smoking.

Quiet building with in house laundry facilities, storage and one assigned parking space. Near I-90, O'hare and walking distance to bus stops.