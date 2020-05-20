All apartments in Norridge
Norridge, IL
5105 North East River Road - 1L, Section 1
5105 North East River Road - 1L, Section 1

5105 N East River Rd · (331) 901-1112
Location

5105 N East River Rd, Norridge, IL 60656
Norridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Renovated and Modern! Garden apartment, fully remodeled with New Cabinets, New Stainless Steel Appliances, New Flooring, New Bathroom with shower tile surround, New light fixtures including ceiling fan, fresh paint, New A/C. Laundry facility in building. Tenant pays for heat and electricity. Water, garbage removal, storage and one assigned parking spot included. Application and Credit check required. No Pets, No Smoking.
Quiet building with in house laundry facilities, storage and one assigned parking space. Near I-90, O'hare and walking distance to bus stops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5105 North East River Road - 1L, Section 1 have any available units?
5105 North East River Road - 1L, Section 1 has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5105 North East River Road - 1L, Section 1 have?
Some of 5105 North East River Road - 1L, Section 1's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5105 North East River Road - 1L, Section 1 currently offering any rent specials?
5105 North East River Road - 1L, Section 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5105 North East River Road - 1L, Section 1 pet-friendly?
No, 5105 North East River Road - 1L, Section 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norridge.
Does 5105 North East River Road - 1L, Section 1 offer parking?
Yes, 5105 North East River Road - 1L, Section 1 does offer parking.
Does 5105 North East River Road - 1L, Section 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5105 North East River Road - 1L, Section 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5105 North East River Road - 1L, Section 1 have a pool?
No, 5105 North East River Road - 1L, Section 1 does not have a pool.
Does 5105 North East River Road - 1L, Section 1 have accessible units?
No, 5105 North East River Road - 1L, Section 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5105 North East River Road - 1L, Section 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5105 North East River Road - 1L, Section 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5105 North East River Road - 1L, Section 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5105 North East River Road - 1L, Section 1 has units with air conditioning.
