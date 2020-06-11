1538 Lakeridge Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

This Luxury Townhome is beautiful from top to bottom with hand-scraped hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and iron work balustrades. With three bedrooms, 2-full baths, 2-half baths, and 2,475 Sq. Ft. this home is large enough for any family. This unit is professionally owned by Rainy Investments and professionally managed by Dedicated Property Service. Contact us today to schedule an appointment to see your new home. Residents say they love Rainy Investments and this community because of its:



*Spacious Closets

*Large Bedroom Layouts

*Fully-equipped Kitchens

*Patio

*Pet-friendly Community

*Landscaping performed by the Home Owner's Association

*Snow removal performed the Home Owner's Association

*Online tenant portal for making payments and submitting maintenance requests

*24-Hour Emergency Maintenance

*Close to shopping

*Professionally owned and managed



To tour the community and take one step closer to making this unit your new home, contact a member of our professional sales staff to schedule an appointment! Easy application process and pets are welcome! Please note the advertised rent is for a two year lease (with a 3% increase in rent on month 13). Add $100/month for a 12-month lease. Pets welcome with a non-refundable fee of $295 per pet plus $25/month pet fee for each pet.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,550, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,550, Available 6/10/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.