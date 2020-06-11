All apartments in Mundelein
1538 Lakeridge Court

Location

1538 Lakeridge Court, Mundelein, IL 60060

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,550

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2475 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
This Luxury Townhome is beautiful from top to bottom with hand-scraped hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and iron work balustrades. With three bedrooms, 2-full baths, 2-half baths, and 2,475 Sq. Ft. this home is large enough for any family. This unit is professionally owned by Rainy Investments and professionally managed by Dedicated Property Service. Contact us today to schedule an appointment to see your new home. Residents say they love Rainy Investments and this community because of its:

*Spacious Closets
*Large Bedroom Layouts
*Fully-equipped Kitchens
*Patio
*Pet-friendly Community
*Landscaping performed by the Home Owner's Association
*Snow removal performed the Home Owner's Association
*Online tenant portal for making payments and submitting maintenance requests
*24-Hour Emergency Maintenance
*Close to shopping
*Professionally owned and managed

To tour the community and take one step closer to making this unit your new home, contact a member of our professional sales staff to schedule an appointment! Easy application process and pets are welcome! Please note the advertised rent is for a two year lease (with a 3% increase in rent on month 13). Add $100/month for a 12-month lease. Pets welcome with a non-refundable fee of $295 per pet plus $25/month pet fee for each pet.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,550, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,550, Available 6/10/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
