Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym playground pool pool table volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly basketball court tennis court

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!



At Orion Prospect Apartments, we make apartment living a wonderful experience. Even better, thanks to our excellent location in the Northwest Suburbs of Chicago, we are a commuter’s dream with easy access to I-90 and Route 53. Our community offers fast and easy access to all that matters in the area. Our amenity-rich community features beautifully landscaped grounds, top-rated schools and a variety of classic and newly renovated one, two and three-bedroom homes. Our newly renovated apartment homes are complete with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, new lighting and vinyl plank flooring (in select homes). All our homes feature private balconies or patios, modern kitchens and plenty of closet space. We love your furry friends too, so both dogs and cats are welcome, some restrictions do apply.



Woodfield Mall, one of the largest malls in the country, is a great destination for quality shopping and restaurants. Rosemont is 15 minutes or less and boasts the MB Financial Park, which offers entertainment, delicious eateries and shopping at the prestigious Fashion Shopping Outlet Mall. Allstate Arena is conveniently located and hosts great concerts and sporting events. O’Hare International Airport is a quick trip once you hop on I-90 so you can jet away on a weekend get-away or pick up family and friends for a visit. You can do whatever you want; everything is within reach.



Offering renovated apartment homes, outstanding amenities and more than generous floor plans, Orion Prospect Apartments is the perfect place to call home. Contact us to schedule a tour and see for yourself why we’re one of the most coveted apartments in Mount Prospect, Illinois.