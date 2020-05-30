All apartments in Mount Prospect
Orion Prospect
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:02 PM

Orion Prospect

Open Now until 6pm
475 W Enterprise Dr · (847) 243-6064
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Offering a Look-And-Lease special! Waiving our Application and Admin fees! Call us for more information!
Location

475 W Enterprise Dr, Mount Prospect, IL 60056

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 02-305 · Avail. Jul 15

$916

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

Unit 17-303 · Avail. Jul 25

$917

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 631 sqft

Unit 03-203 · Avail. Jul 15

$926

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

See 16+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 25-L-2 · Avail. Oct 7

$1,115

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 870 sqft

Unit 01-207 · Avail. now

$1,229

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 870 sqft

Unit 04-202 · Avail. now

$1,239

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 870 sqft

See 4+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11-202 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,699

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1067 sqft

Unit 05-302 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,746

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1067 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Orion Prospect.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
pool table
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
basketball court
tennis court
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!

At Orion Prospect Apartments, we make apartment living a wonderful experience. Even better, thanks to our excellent location in the Northwest Suburbs of Chicago, we are a commuter’s dream with easy access to I-90 and Route 53. Our community offers fast and easy access to all that matters in the area. Our amenity-rich community features beautifully landscaped grounds, top-rated schools and a variety of classic and newly renovated one, two and three-bedroom homes. Our newly renovated apartment homes are complete with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, new lighting and vinyl plank flooring (in select homes). All our homes feature private balconies or patios, modern kitchens and plenty of closet space. We love your furry friends too, so both dogs and cats are welcome, some restrictions do apply.

Woodfield Mall, one of the largest malls in the country, is a great destination for quality shopping and restaurants. Rosemont is 15 minutes or less and boasts the MB Financial Park, which offers entertainment, delicious eateries and shopping at the prestigious Fashion Shopping Outlet Mall. Allstate Arena is conveniently located and hosts great concerts and sporting events. O’Hare International Airport is a quick trip once you hop on I-90 so you can jet away on a weekend get-away or pick up family and friends for a visit. You can do whatever you want; everything is within reach.

Offering renovated apartment homes, outstanding amenities and more than generous floor plans, Orion Prospect Apartments is the perfect place to call home. Contact us to schedule a tour and see for yourself why we’re one of the most coveted apartments in Mount Prospect, Illinois.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $200-One Full Month
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/month
restrictions: No weight limit. We accept cats and dogs. Please call our leasing office for complete pet policy.
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Orion Prospect have any available units?
Orion Prospect has 28 units available starting at $916 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Orion Prospect have?
Some of Orion Prospect's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Orion Prospect currently offering any rent specials?
Orion Prospect is offering the following rent specials: Offering a Look-And-Lease special! Waiving our Application and Admin fees! Call us for more information!
Is Orion Prospect pet-friendly?
Yes, Orion Prospect is pet friendly.
Does Orion Prospect offer parking?
Yes, Orion Prospect offers parking.
Does Orion Prospect have units with washers and dryers?
No, Orion Prospect does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Orion Prospect have a pool?
Yes, Orion Prospect has a pool.
Does Orion Prospect have accessible units?
No, Orion Prospect does not have accessible units.
Does Orion Prospect have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Orion Prospect has units with dishwashers.
Does Orion Prospect have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Orion Prospect has units with air conditioning.
