Apartment List
/
IL
/
mount prospect
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:27 AM

142 Apartments for rent in Mount Prospect, IL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mount Prospect apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or wit... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
32 Units Available
Orion Prospect
475 W Enterprise Dr, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$899
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1067 sqft
Residents of this community have access to a variety of shopping and dining options along West Oakton Street and Elmhurst Road. Stay in shape at the volleyball court, pool or gym. Units are recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
20 Units Available
Orion ParkView
1821 W Golf Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,019
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
920 sqft
Luxurious units feature wood-burning fireplace, extra storage and vaulted ceilings. Community includes parking, pool, playground and garage. Convenient location close to Clearwater Park and Golf Road.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
20 Units Available
20 West Apartments
20 West Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect, IL
Studio
$1,750
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,820
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1026 sqft
COME HOME TO 20 WEST 20 West Luxury Apartments in Mt. Prospect, IL, is impeccably designed with you in mind. Find the perfect layout at our pet-friendly community - 20 West offers upscale junior, 1, and 2-bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
$
9 Units Available
The Eclipse at 1450
1450 S Busse Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$931
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
885 sqft
At Eclipse at 1450 in Mt Prospect, IL, we know what it means to have a full slate of amenities. Each of our residents has full access to all of our great community amenities and in-home features.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:27am
$
21 Units Available
The Element
1550 Dempster St, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$912
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,641
1650 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly apartments feature large walk-in closets, plank flooring, and balcony. Property amenities include swimming pool, yoga studio, and a renovated 24 hour-fitness center. Located near I-290 and I-90 and the Allstate Arena.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:30am
45 Units Available
Mount Prospect Greens
2000 W Algonquin Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1183 sqft
Modern apartments with plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and new carpet. Picnic and grilling area. Extra storage space, playground and easy access to public transportation. Minutes from I-90 and Woodfield Mall.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1717 BURNING BUSH Lane
1717 Burning Bush Lane, Mount Prospect, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2600 sqft
Huge 4 bedroom 2.5 bath remodeled split level home in Mt Prospect's Woodview Manor Subdivision.Oversized custom kitchen with granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Mount Prospect
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
61 Units Available
Arlington Heights
2134 S Goebbert Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$999
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
879 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1128 sqft
Beautiful landscaping near Roosevelt University. Open floor plans. Volleyball court, playground, beautiful pool, and business center on-site. Updated amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and lots of space. Pet-friendly.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Arlington Heights Park Manor
829 South Roosevelt
829 South Roosevelt Avenue, Arlington Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1500 sqft
829 South Roosevelt Available 07/15/20 Pristine 3 Bedroom Home Available Now in Arlington Heights! - A Home you will genuinely appreciate! This spectacular split level home has 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a full basement with an adjacent room

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1519 North Windsor drive 309
1519 North Windsor Drive, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
Arlington Heights 1 Bed / Parking Included - Property Id: 312220 Top floor unit. Hardwood flooring throughout. Laundry in building. Stainless steel appliances. Cats allowed. Spacious layout with lots of natural light.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1615 North WINDSOR Drive
1615 North Windsor Drive, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
Super clean, freshly painted 2nd floor 2bed, 1 bath condo in desirable Arlington Glen. Unit offers gleaming living room with hardwood floors and sliders to balcony; kitchen with tons of cabinets & table space; spacious bedrooms; (walk-in closet).

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
573 Dorothy Drive
573 Dorothy Drive, Des Plaines, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1400 sqft
Looking to rent an amazing huge clean unit with tons of space? Here is your opportunity! Unit features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathroom, living room, dining room, kitchen with breakfast table area.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2222 S Goebbert Rd UNIT 357
2222 South Goebbert Road, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1000 sqft
Awesome place, must see !!!!! - This place is a perfect 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Condo, neatly Painted recently, recent Hardwood Flooring, Carpet throughout, recently laid Kitchen Flooring & Granite Kitchen Counter Top, SS Appliances.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
2370 S Goebbert Rd
2370 South Goebbert Road, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1018 sqft
This 2 bed 2 bath is in need of a sublease through at least August 30th 2020. If you love the place (which we are sure you will) you are able to sign a new lease prior to then to keep your unit.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
736 Dempster Avenue
736 Dempster St, Cook County, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
1100 sqft
Cute & cozy large 1 BR, 1 bath +den that can be used as 2nd bedroom. 1st floor unit overlooks park area. Huge LR / DR combo. Large master BR with WIC. Hardwood floors throughout. Plenty of parking available. Well maintained building.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1134 North Phelps Avenue
1134 North Phelps Avenue, Prospect Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1463 sqft
Lovely ranch home on a 100x200 wooded site. Recently updated.Beautifull modern bathrooms,new all stainess steal apliances.New hardwood floors. New furnice and AC.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1024 COVE Drive
1024 Cove Drive, Prospect Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1000 sqft
AWESOME LIGHT AND BRIGHT 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH + 1 CAR GARAGE IN POPULAR QUINCY PARK. JUST MIN TO METRA, 294, RANDHURST, SHOPS AND MUCH MORE. ENJOY A FULL AMENITY KITCHEN WHICH OPENS TO A SPACIOUS LIVING / DINING AREA.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
111 CREEKBEND Court
111 Creekbend Court, Cook County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2024 sqft
RARELY AVAILABLE ,2 STORY TOWNHOME IN A POPULAR RED SEAL DEVELOPMENT! BRIGHT AND SUNNY, OPEN KITCHEN W/ 42'' CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL S APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS & ISLAND. 9 FT CEILINGS . HARDWOOD FLOORS. BERBER CARPET.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
224 RIVERFRONT Drive
224 River Front Dr, Cook County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2400 sqft
RARE AVAILABLE NEWER EXECUTIVE RENTAL IN A NEWER RED SEAL DEVELOPMENT! 3 BDRMS, 2.5 BATHS, 2 CAR ATT GAR. HARDWOOD FLOORS, 42"KITCHEN CAB, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, FINISHED LOWER LEVEL.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
566 Princeton St
566 Princeton Street, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
Modern Des Plaines 1BR! Heat & Water Included! - Property Id: 287424 Location: Princeton St Des Plaines, IL 60016 Neighborhood: Des Plaines Rent: $1125 Beds: 1 Bath: 1 Available Date: Now Broker Fee: No Fee Pet Policy: Pet Friendly Parking:
Results within 5 miles of Mount Prospect
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
50 Units Available
Buckingham Place
750 E. Northwest Highway, Des Plaines, IL
Studio
$1,507
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1102 sqft
Buckingham Place Apartments in Des Plaines, IL, is the newest and most luxurious apartment community you'll want to call home. We are conveniently located just minutes from the Cumberland Metra train line and downtown Des Plaines.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
19 Units Available
Foxboro Apartments
470 Foxboro Dr, Wheeling, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,061
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,401
872 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Foxboro Apartments offers a convenient Wheeling location near shopping, dining, recreation and major employers.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
31 Units Available
The Monarch
150 NE River Road, Des Plaines, IL
Studio
$1,410
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,631
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,376
1203 sqft
DES PLAINES, IL, UPSCALE APARTMENTS FOR RENT. The Monarch is the new standard in upscale living, featuring a sophisticated and unique community that offers the opportunity for upscale living in Des Plaines, IL.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
25 Units Available
Residences at Hamilton Lakes
1133 Arlington Heights Road, Itasca, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,551
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1223 sqft
Experience exceptional living and location at The Residences at Hamilton Lakes.
City Guide for Mount Prospect, IL

American Idol Season 9 winner, Lee DeWyze, was inspired to sing while attending Prospect High School. Not impressed? Well, Simon Cowell was, at least.

With a population of just over 53,000, Mount Prospect is home to a community of diverse cultures. Today, that city is renowned for its combination of many nationalities, award-winning educational institutions, churches, thriving firms, shopping centers, and highly rated fire and police departments -- all this in one package that is Mount Prospect. Like most towns in the United States, most people in Mount Prospect use private vehicles to get to work and around the city. However, there is also the option of using public transit to commute to work -- primarily by riding the train. Mount Prospect's real estate is essentially made up of medium sized (3-4 bedroom) to large (5+ bedroom) single family homes and apartment complexes. Rents here are currently lower in price than 77.9% of Illinois neighborhoods. The amazingly low vacancy rate is testimony enough that owning property or living in a house for rent in Mount Prospect is an amazing experience. With a low crime rate, good schools and college-educated neighbors who encourage others by their own achievements, homes here are in high demand.

Having trouble with Craigslist Mount Prospect? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Mount Prospect, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mount Prospect apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Mount Prospect 1 BedroomsMount Prospect 2 BedroomsMount Prospect 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMount Prospect 3 BedroomsMount Prospect Accessible ApartmentsMount Prospect Apartments with Balcony
Mount Prospect Apartments with GarageMount Prospect Apartments with GymMount Prospect Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMount Prospect Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMount Prospect Apartments with ParkingMount Prospect Apartments with Pool
Mount Prospect Apartments with Washer-DryerMount Prospect Dog Friendly ApartmentsMount Prospect Furnished ApartmentsMount Prospect Pet Friendly PlacesMount Prospect Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL
Elmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, ILCarol Stream, ILVernon Hills, ILPark Ridge, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College