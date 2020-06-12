All apartments in Morris
Cambridge Apts
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:30 AM

Cambridge Apts

100 Sharon Drive · (815) 416-0275
Location

100 Sharon Drive, Morris, IL 60450

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bedroom · Avail. now

$536

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
Cambridge Apartments senior community located in in Morris, Illinois that serves those 62 and older or handicapped/disabled. The community offers a laundry facility, playground, and more. Each 1-bedroom apartment includes energy efficient appliances and a patio. We are conveniently located 1 minute from Buffalo Wild Wings and Morris Diner & Pancake House, 5 minutes from Walmart, and 7 minutes from Morris Community High School and Elementary School, and Goold Park pool.
Rental assistance may be available. Apply online today or call to learn more about how you can call Cambridge Apartments home.

(RLNE3275392)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

