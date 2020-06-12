Cambridge Apts

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible on-site laundry parking playground pool

Cambridge Apartments senior community located in in Morris, Illinois that serves those 62 and older or handicapped/disabled. The community offers a laundry facility, playground, and more. Each 1-bedroom apartment includes energy efficient appliances and a patio. We are conveniently located 1 minute from Buffalo Wild Wings and Morris Diner & Pancake House, 5 minutes from Walmart, and 7 minutes from Morris Community High School and Elementary School, and Goold Park pool.

Rental assistance may be available. Apply online today or call to learn more about how you can call Cambridge Apartments home.



(RLNE3275392)