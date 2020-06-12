/
7 Apartments for rent in Morris, IL📍
213 1/2 Liberty St Unit #2
213 1/2 Liberty St, Morris, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
621 sqft
Updated 1 bd 1 ba Downtown Morris - This one-of-a-kind, modern, 1 bedroom + Office/2nd Bed and a reading nook, has been fully renovated and is available NOW. Spectacular views overlooking historic downtown Morris.
Cambridge Apts
100 Sharon Drive, Morris, IL
1 Bedroom
$536
Cambridge Apartments senior community located in in Morris, Illinois that serves those 62 and older or handicapped/disabled. The community offers a laundry facility, playground, and more.
2405 Ashland Circle - 9
2405 Ashland Circle, Morris, IL
2 Bedrooms
$975
900 sqft
Located in north Morris near I-80 for quick commute. This is a hard to find first floor unit at over 900 sq. ft. is size. The unit is located in a highly coveted part of the building. You only have ONE neighbor and they live in the unit BELOW you.
510 Meadowbrook Lane - 1
510 Meadowbrook Ln, Morris, IL
2 Bedrooms
$920
800 sqft
Located in north Morris near I-80 for quick commute. This is a hard to find first floor unit at over 900 sq. ft. is size. The unit is located in a highly coveted part of the building. You only have ONE neighbor and they live in the unit above you.
2303 Ashland Drive
2303 Ashland Drive, Morris, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
FOR RENT: English basement two level 3 bedroom duplex with large fenced back yard. All appliances stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, washer, dryer. Low maintenance laminate flooring on main level. Carpet on lower level. 2 Full bathrooms.
201 Slalom Court
201 Slalom Court, Minooka, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3100 sqft
Check out our interactive 3D tour! Beautiful Ranch situated on almost 3/4 acre lot with 3+ car attached garage with lake view in NinoVan Lake Estates! Open floor plan boasts sunny Family Room with soaring ceiling, built-in wall units, cozy
690 West Judson Street
690 West Judson Street, Carbon Hill, IL
1 Bedroom
$750
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the Coal City school district! Nice apartment with wood laminate floors throughout the main level. Ample room in the large upstairs bedroom. Tenant pays $25 monthly for water.
The average rent price for Morris rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,060.
Some of the colleges located in the Morris area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Morris from include Chicago, Naperville, Aurora, Schaumburg, and Wheaton.