Amenities

granite counters garage pool carpet

STUNNING 2 BED, 2 BATH UNIT AVAILABLE IN A TOP NOTCH BUILDING THAT IS IN A GREAT MELROSE PARK LOCATION. THIS UNIT IS HUGE! THIS UNIT BOASTS PLUSH CARPET, BLACK APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERS, PLENTY OF LIVING AND CLOSET SPACE, PRIVATE MASTER BATH AND IN UNIT LAUNDRY. THIS HAS IT ALL! HEATED GARAGE PARKING INCLUDED RENT INCLUDES HEAT, BASIC CABLE, ACCESS TO INDOOR POOL AND MORE!