842 PRINCETON Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Don't miss out on this lovely remodeled 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom Rental Home. We have an open floor plan with large living room, dining room and kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a large pantry storage area. A fenced yard, and a newer washer and dryer provided as well. A 2 1/2 car garage with remote opener gives you extra storage space as well. Close access to Highway, as well as to shopping and restaurants. All Utilities, lawn care, and snow removal are the tenant's responsibility. This won't last long!