Matteson, IL
842 PRINCETON Avenue
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:53 AM

842 PRINCETON Avenue

842 Princeton Avenue · (708) 975-0631
Location

842 Princeton Avenue, Matteson, IL 60443

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss out on this lovely remodeled 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom Rental Home. We have an open floor plan with large living room, dining room and kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a large pantry storage area. A fenced yard, and a newer washer and dryer provided as well. A 2 1/2 car garage with remote opener gives you extra storage space as well. Close access to Highway, as well as to shopping and restaurants. All Utilities, lawn care, and snow removal are the tenant's responsibility. This won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 842 PRINCETON Avenue have any available units?
842 PRINCETON Avenue has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 842 PRINCETON Avenue have?
Some of 842 PRINCETON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 842 PRINCETON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
842 PRINCETON Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 842 PRINCETON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 842 PRINCETON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Matteson.
Does 842 PRINCETON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 842 PRINCETON Avenue does offer parking.
Does 842 PRINCETON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 842 PRINCETON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 842 PRINCETON Avenue have a pool?
No, 842 PRINCETON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 842 PRINCETON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 842 PRINCETON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 842 PRINCETON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 842 PRINCETON Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 842 PRINCETON Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 842 PRINCETON Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
