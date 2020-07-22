Apartment List
27 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Matteson, IL

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Matteson should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your ... Read Guide >

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
136 Oriole Road
136 Oriole Road, Matteson, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1500 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Newbury Estates
908 Willow Road
908 Willow Road, Matteson, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,395
2968 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 1 mile of Matteson

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Park Forest
340 Westgate Drive
340 Westgate Drive, Park Forest, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1360 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 5 miles of Matteson
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Park Forest
3324 Western Ave
3324 Western Ave, Park Forest, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1326 sqft
Recently renovated community in Park Forest. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats. Updates to units including hardwood floors, granite countertops and modern appliances. Parking provided. Washer/dryer hookups in units.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 20 at 02:19 PM
3 Units Available
Olympic Village
31 Olympic Village, Chicago Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1097 sqft
At Olympic Village youll find beautiful maple cabinets, ceramic tile baths and energy efficient appliances to make your life comfortable and oh-so-pleasant.\n\nCoin operated laundry facilities. Air conditioning.

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Park Forest
6 Monee Ct
6 Monee Court, Park Forest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 bedroom 1.5 bath house in Park Forest, IL - 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home for rent in Park Forest. Fireplace in the family room, 1 car detached garage, extra parking next to garage and side drive, and a nice yard.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Olympia Terrace
165 Dawn Lane
165 Dawn Lane, Chicago Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1285 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
2715 Cherrywood Place
2715 Cherrywood Lane, Hazel Crest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1495 sqft
Move right into this updated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath split level home. Large living room and dining room. Kitchen w/stainless steel appliances. Lower level family room. Washer and dryer included. Fenced yard and 2 car garage.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Lakewood Estates
22928 East Drive
22928 East Drive, Richton Park, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,075
1774 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Apple Tree of Hazelcrest
17312 Peach Grove Lane
17312 Peach Grove Lane, Hazel Crest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1034 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
1809 Evergreen Road
1809 Evergreen Road, Homewood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
960 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Canterbury
3144 Stafford Drive
3144 Stafford Drive, Markham, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1118 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Single Family Home for Rent in Markham! EXPERIENCE OUR 360° 3D TOUR ONLINE NOW!! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=QFnWqaFjywQ This 3-bedroom ranch style home sits on a quiet street in a peaceful neighborhood.
Results within 10 miles of Matteson
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 06:42 PM
$
12 Units Available
Residences of Orland Park Crossing
9510 140th St, Orland Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,963
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,469
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,099
1838 sqft
Apartments range from traditional units in four-story buildings to charming townhomes or row home designs complete with attached garages. Moments from La Grange Road and Southwest Hwy.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
8 Units Available
Ninety7Fifty on the Park
9750 Crescent Park Cir, Orland Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1197 sqft
Near Orland Park Forest Preserve with access to downtown Orland Park's vibrant shopping and dining scene. Comfortable living with plenty of closet space, hardwood flooring and granite counters. Great gym, pool and outdoor fire pit.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Harvey
41-53 E 156th St
41 E 156th St, Harvey, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1150 sqft
Situated within a few blocks of Wood St and E 156th Street, and close to Route 6. Apartment homes with washer/dryer hookup. Dogs and cats allowed. Monthly income of twice the monthly rent required.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Glenwood Manor
413 Holly Court
413 Holly Court, Glenwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1100 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Central District
16524 Prairie Avenue
16524 Prairie Avenue, South Holland, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1500 sqft
Don't miss this spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home move in ready. Nicely updated. Huge family room in lower level. Washer/dryer included. Large yard for entertaining. Close to parks, stores and schools. 2 pets allowed. No pit bulls or rottweilers.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Central District
16322 Kenwood Avenue
16322 Kenwood Drive, South Holland, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,565
1814 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
217 East Juliette Street
217 Juliette Street, Thornton, IL
1 Bedroom
$700
900 sqft
Two story 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in the quiet and friendly town of Thornton. Amenities: central air/heat, coin operated laundry in building, plenty of parking. Utilities not included in rent, approx.

1 of 1

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
2840 Orchard
2840 Orchard Street, Blue Island, IL
Studio
$1,275
400 sqft
Brilliant Lakeview studio features cooking gas included, brand new kitchen and bathroom, high ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, laundry room in building, pets welcome, amazing closet space, and more! Steps to shopping, nightlife,

1 of 1

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
2842 Orchard
2842 Orchard Street, Blue Island, IL
Studio
$1,270
400 sqft
Cool Lakeview studio features cooking gas included, brand new kitchen and bathroom, dishwasher, high ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, laundry room in building, pets welcome, amazing closet space, and more! Steps to shopping,

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
250 East Maple Drive
250 Maple Drive, Glenwood, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1600 sqft
CHARMING SPLIT LEVEL 4 BD/2BA HOME IN GLENWOOD. THIS BEAUTIFULLY WELL MAINTAINED HOME HAS 2 LEVELS OF LIVING SPACE.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Canterbury
16229 Richmond Avenue
16229 Richmond Avenue, Markham, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1050 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Single Family Home for Rent in Markham! EXPERIENCE OUR 360° 3D TOUR ONLINE NOW!! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=khj9vyup2PH This 3-bedroom ranch style home has been charmingly updated throughout the entire home.

1 of 14

Last updated April 13 at 12:06 PM
1 Unit Available
19809 Brook Avenue
19809 Brook Avenue, Lynwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1075 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Matteson, IL

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Matteson should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Matteson may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Matteson. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

