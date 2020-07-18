43 West Green Street

Amenities

Beautifully rehabbed 2-story home w/ partially fenced yard. Walk in to the spacious living room that opens into large kitchen and dining area. Home offers hardwood floors, ceiling fans in all bedrooms and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom is located on the main level with an additional two bedrooms on the second level. Main floor bonus room makes for a great office space or study. Enjoy outdoor gatherings in the generously sized yard with a covered patio. Plenty of parking spaces thanks to oversized 2 car garage, long parking pad and off street parking. Pet-friendly. Easy interstate access, close to SWIC, SAFB, St. Louis. This is a NO SMOKING home. Pets are subject to approval & NON REFUNDABLE PET FEE of $250 Dog/Cat, $400/Two Animals. $35 App Fee/Credit required for all applicants over 18 years of age. Don't wait to schedule your showing. AVAILABLE NOW. ***Owner has Agent Interest