43 West Green Street
Last updated July 18 2020 at 6:20 AM

43 West Green Street

43 West Green Street · No Longer Available
Location

43 West Green Street, Mascoutah, IL 62258

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautifully rehabbed 2-story home w/ partially fenced yard. Walk in to the spacious living room that opens into large kitchen and dining area. Home offers hardwood floors, ceiling fans in all bedrooms and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom is located on the main level with an additional two bedrooms on the second level. Main floor bonus room makes for a great office space or study. Enjoy outdoor gatherings in the generously sized yard with a covered patio. Plenty of parking spaces thanks to oversized 2 car garage, long parking pad and off street parking. Pet-friendly. Easy interstate access, close to SWIC, SAFB, St. Louis. This is a NO SMOKING home. Pets are subject to approval & NON REFUNDABLE PET FEE of $250 Dog/Cat, $400/Two Animals. $35 App Fee/Credit required for all applicants over 18 years of age. Don't wait to schedule your showing. AVAILABLE NOW. ***Owner has Agent Interest

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 West Green Street have any available units?
43 West Green Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mascoutah, IL.
What amenities does 43 West Green Street have?
Some of 43 West Green Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 West Green Street currently offering any rent specials?
43 West Green Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 West Green Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 43 West Green Street is pet friendly.
Does 43 West Green Street offer parking?
Yes, 43 West Green Street offers parking.
Does 43 West Green Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43 West Green Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 West Green Street have a pool?
No, 43 West Green Street does not have a pool.
Does 43 West Green Street have accessible units?
No, 43 West Green Street does not have accessible units.
Does 43 West Green Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43 West Green Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 43 West Green Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 43 West Green Street does not have units with air conditioning.
