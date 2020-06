6729 Estate Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

THIS EXCEPTIONAL ONE STORY LONG GROVE ESTATE HOME IN DESIRABLE STEVENSON SCHOOL DISTRICT IS ON 1.96 ACRES AND OFFERS MANY PREMIUM FEATURES. PROFESSIONALLY LANDSCAPED LOT THREE FENCED PADDOCKS AND A LARGE 40X38 BARN THAT HOLDS TWO STALLS AND HAS ELECTRIC AND WATER. BEAUTIFUL IN-GROUND POOL AND LARGE PATIO. THREE CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. TWO THREE SEASON ROOMS, FIRST FLOOR LAUNDRY WITH NEWER HIGH END WASHER AND DRYER. FAMILY ROOM WITH MASONRY FIREPLACE, BEAUTIFUL GRANITE KITCHEN WITH NEWER APPLIANCES, UPDATED BATHROOMS, PARTIALLY FINISHED BASEMENT WITH REC AREA AND STORAGE. NEW FURNACES AND A/C, NEW WATER HEATER AND SOFTNER.