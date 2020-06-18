All apartments in Lindenhurst
Location

59 Amber Court, Lindenhurst, IL 60046

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Single family home in Lindenhurst - Property Id: 284308

SIngle family home in Harvest Hill Community.

-House located in quiet cul-de-sac.
- Walk out basement
-3 Car Garage

Pets considered case by case basis with $300 Pet deposit and $50/month pet rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284308
Property Id 284308

(RLNE5794449)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59 Amber CT have any available units?
59 Amber CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lindenhurst, IL.
What amenities does 59 Amber CT have?
Some of 59 Amber CT's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 59 Amber CT currently offering any rent specials?
59 Amber CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 Amber CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 59 Amber CT is pet friendly.
Does 59 Amber CT offer parking?
Yes, 59 Amber CT does offer parking.
Does 59 Amber CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 59 Amber CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 Amber CT have a pool?
No, 59 Amber CT does not have a pool.
Does 59 Amber CT have accessible units?
No, 59 Amber CT does not have accessible units.
Does 59 Amber CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 59 Amber CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 59 Amber CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 59 Amber CT does not have units with air conditioning.
