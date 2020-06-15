All apartments in Lincolnwood
Home
/
Lincolnwood, IL
/
6400 N Spaulding
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

6400 N Spaulding

6400 North Spaulding Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6400 North Spaulding Avenue, Lincolnwood, IL 60712

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
JUNE 1 DUE TO COVID 19 CANNOT VIEW UNTIL June 1 - OWNER OCCUPIED - FREE LAUNDRY!! LOVELY 3 bed / 2 bath with refinished hardwood floors. High Ceilings and FREE SHARED LAUNDRY! Tenant Controlled Central Heat/Air. SUNNY BIG Updated Kitchen, Oak Cabinets Granite Counter tops tile floor NICE eat-in area: Double-door fridge with Ice Maker and Water dispenser. FULL Dining room and HUGE living area. Master bedroom fits King/Queen Bed, other 2 bedrooms fit Queen bed - ALL Bedrooms have 2 closets. In addition to 6 total closets in bedrooms there are 3 additional closets in the unit. LOTS of street parking right out front of this unit. 2 flat VERY well maintained and owner-occupied. Close to Lincolnwood shopping Center! Multiple bus lines: 96 Lunt 210 Lincoln Ave 11 Lincoln 82 Kimball 155 Devon.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6400 N Spaulding have any available units?
6400 N Spaulding doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincolnwood, IL.
What amenities does 6400 N Spaulding have?
Some of 6400 N Spaulding's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6400 N Spaulding currently offering any rent specials?
6400 N Spaulding isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6400 N Spaulding pet-friendly?
No, 6400 N Spaulding is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincolnwood.
Does 6400 N Spaulding offer parking?
No, 6400 N Spaulding does not offer parking.
Does 6400 N Spaulding have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6400 N Spaulding does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6400 N Spaulding have a pool?
No, 6400 N Spaulding does not have a pool.
Does 6400 N Spaulding have accessible units?
No, 6400 N Spaulding does not have accessible units.
Does 6400 N Spaulding have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6400 N Spaulding has units with dishwashers.
Does 6400 N Spaulding have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6400 N Spaulding has units with air conditioning.
