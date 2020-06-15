6400 N Spaulding

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

JUNE 1 DUE TO COVID 19 CANNOT VIEW UNTIL June 1 - OWNER OCCUPIED - FREE LAUNDRY!! LOVELY 3 bed / 2 bath with refinished hardwood floors. High Ceilings and FREE SHARED LAUNDRY! Tenant Controlled Central Heat/Air. SUNNY BIG Updated Kitchen, Oak Cabinets Granite Counter tops tile floor NICE eat-in area: Double-door fridge with Ice Maker and Water dispenser. FULL Dining room and HUGE living area. Master bedroom fits King/Queen Bed, other 2 bedrooms fit Queen bed - ALL Bedrooms have 2 closets. In addition to 6 total closets in bedrooms there are 3 additional closets in the unit. LOTS of street parking right out front of this unit. 2 flat VERY well maintained and owner-occupied. Close to Lincolnwood shopping Center! Multiple bus lines: 96 Lunt 210 Lincoln Ave 11 Lincoln 82 Kimball 155 Devon.



Terms: One year lease