Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bike storage guest parking

Conveniently located near downtown Libertyville & minutes to Metra train station and adjacent to bike path. Large 1 bedroom unit has oversized wall closet. Ceramic tiled Kitchen includes stove, refrigerator , large pantry with adjoining eating area. Newer attractive cabinets. Living room has large window for natural light & room for desk/work space.-Lovely hardwood floors!! neutral decor. Updated bright bath. Washer/ dryer & bike storage room in complex. Nice grounds and parking space and guest parking. Credit to be ran by LA from my smart move. Please provide proof of income with MRED application. (NO SMOKING/NO pets-Good credit a must) Parking back of building. Tenant pays only electric. Price of $1025 is for one occupant-two occupant price add $15 month