303 South Green Bay Road.

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

Incredible Lake Forest Short-Term Rental Opportunity. Get out of the city and experience true serenity. From the moment you pass the private front gate and begin your drive up the long, winding drive you can already tell this is a special property before you even catch a glimpse of the exterior. Boasting 15,000+ sq. ft, and 4+ wooded acres to ensure privacy, this home is an entertainer's dream. Extensive modernization efforts were undertaken in 1996 including a second story, pool, spa, patio bar, and 5 car garage. John Regas, a well-known Interior Designer, curated the interior which extensively features marble and Birdseye maple. Additional special features include a waterfall, elevator, & completely self-contained lower level with a second kitchen, media room, full bar, exercise room, and guest quarters. One-of-a-kind features include the indoor waterfall and elevator. This property represents the perfect marriage of historically significant and timeless Architecture with modern design and amenities & sits ready for the most discerning of buyers to make it their own!