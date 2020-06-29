All apartments in Lake Forest
Find more places like
303 South Green Bay Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Forest, IL
/
303 South Green Bay Road
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:52 AM

303 South Green Bay Road

303 South Green Bay Road · (248) 470-0871
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lake Forest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

303 South Green Bay Road, Lake Forest, IL 60045

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

7 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Bed · Avail. now

$20,000

7 Bed · 12 Bath · 15411 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
elevator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Incredible Lake Forest Short-Term Rental Opportunity. Get out of the city and experience true serenity. From the moment you pass the private front gate and begin your drive up the long, winding drive you can already tell this is a special property before you even catch a glimpse of the exterior. Boasting 15,000+ sq. ft, and 4+ wooded acres to ensure privacy, this home is an entertainer's dream. Extensive modernization efforts were undertaken in 1996 including a second story, pool, spa, patio bar, and 5 car garage. John Regas, a well-known Interior Designer, curated the interior which extensively features marble and Birdseye maple. Additional special features include a waterfall, elevator, & completely self-contained lower level with a second kitchen, media room, full bar, exercise room, and guest quarters. One-of-a-kind features include the indoor waterfall and elevator. This property represents the perfect marriage of historically significant and timeless Architecture with modern design and amenities & sits ready for the most discerning of buyers to make it their own!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 303 South Green Bay Road have any available units?
303 South Green Bay Road has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 303 South Green Bay Road have?
Some of 303 South Green Bay Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 South Green Bay Road currently offering any rent specials?
303 South Green Bay Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 South Green Bay Road pet-friendly?
No, 303 South Green Bay Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 303 South Green Bay Road offer parking?
Yes, 303 South Green Bay Road offers parking.
Does 303 South Green Bay Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 303 South Green Bay Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 South Green Bay Road have a pool?
Yes, 303 South Green Bay Road has a pool.
Does 303 South Green Bay Road have accessible units?
No, 303 South Green Bay Road does not have accessible units.
Does 303 South Green Bay Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 303 South Green Bay Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 303 South Green Bay Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 303 South Green Bay Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Apartment Homes At Kelmscott Park
145 Morris Lane
Lake Forest, IL 60045

Similar Pages

Lake Forest 2 BedroomsLake Forest Apartments with ParkingLake Forest Dog Friendly ApartmentsLake Forest Pet Friendly PlacesLake Forest Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILRacine, WIOak Park, ILKenosha, WIDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILGlendale Heights, ILBensenville, ILLa Grange, ILWest Dundee, ILLa Grange Park, ILItasca, ILHarwood Heights, ILBroadview, ILLakemoor, ILLake Bluff, ILHighwood, ILOakbrook Terrace, ILDeer Park, ILCarpentersville, ILRound Lake Beach, ILNorridge, ILBerwyn, ILStreamwood, ILHighland Park, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake Forest CollegeCity Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State UniversityRoosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago