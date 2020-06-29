All apartments in Lake Forest
1327 Edgewood Road
1327 Edgewood Road

1327 Edgewood Road · No Longer Available
Location

1327 Edgewood Road, Lake Forest, IL 60045

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Adorable home in exceptional East Lake Forest location! Nicely updated with so many improvements including remodeled kitchen with new appliances and 2 updated baths. Hardwood floors throughout. Charming front porch. Spacious living and dining rooms. First floor master suite and 3 bedrooms up. Detached 2 car garage and nice, deep yard. Outstanding location near LFHS and Sheridan Elementary. Short walk to Metra, downtown shopping district, and Lake Michigan beach. One month security deposit. $50 credit report required per adult. Tenant responsible for lawn care, snow removal & utilities. Pets considered with deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

