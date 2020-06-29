1327 Edgewood Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Adorable home in exceptional East Lake Forest location! Nicely updated with so many improvements including remodeled kitchen with new appliances and 2 updated baths. Hardwood floors throughout. Charming front porch. Spacious living and dining rooms. First floor master suite and 3 bedrooms up. Detached 2 car garage and nice, deep yard. Outstanding location near LFHS and Sheridan Elementary. Short walk to Metra, downtown shopping district, and Lake Michigan beach. One month security deposit. $50 credit report required per adult. Tenant responsible for lawn care, snow removal & utilities. Pets considered with deposit.