1327 Edgewood Road

Amenities
Adorable home in exceptional East Lake Forest location! Nicely updated with so many improvements including remodeled kitchen with new appliances and 2 updated baths. Hardwood floors throughout. Charming front porch. Spacious living and dining rooms. First floor master suite and 3 bedrooms up. Detached 2 car garage and nice, deep yard. Outstanding location near LFHS and Sheridan Elementary. Short walk to Metra, downtown shopping district, and Lake Michigan beach. One month security deposit. $50 credit report required per adult. Tenant responsible for lawn care, snow removal & utilities. Pets considered with deposit.