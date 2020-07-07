All apartments in La Grange
La Grange, IL
812 South Stone Avenue
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:09 AM

812 South Stone Avenue

812 South Stone Avenue · (708) 601-2638
Location

812 South Stone Avenue, La Grange, IL 60525

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2019 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
"This home is available to show". Gorgeous refinished hardwood floors throughout main floor areas & bedrooms and freshly painted throughout! This big 3 bedroom split level has generous sized closets, 2.5 baths w/Master En-suite, and a chef's kitchen w/marble counter-tops. Formal dining & living room, and a skylight-lit modern office area. The vaulted ceilings open up the home, while ceiling beams offer modern architecture within the envelope of the traditional brick home. Beautiful custom light fixtures throughout. New glass entry door by Marvin compliments the modern style. Basement level consists of large family room equipped with NEW carpeting, a beautiful handmade bar, wood-burning fireplace, custom mantle, huge laundry room and two closets, one of which would be the PERFECT Pantry! There is tons of storage in this home with Container Store Elfa closet systems in all the bedroom closets. Two car garage with extra space for storage. Nice sized backyard with brick paver patio with area for grilling, chilling and dining. Close to town and train. Walk to award winning Spring Ave School. LTHS School District. Easy access to shopping and highways. Beautiful home that you really need to see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 South Stone Avenue have any available units?
812 South Stone Avenue has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 812 South Stone Avenue have?
Some of 812 South Stone Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 South Stone Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
812 South Stone Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 South Stone Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 812 South Stone Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Grange.
Does 812 South Stone Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 812 South Stone Avenue offers parking.
Does 812 South Stone Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 812 South Stone Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 South Stone Avenue have a pool?
No, 812 South Stone Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 812 South Stone Avenue have accessible units?
No, 812 South Stone Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 812 South Stone Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 812 South Stone Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 812 South Stone Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 812 South Stone Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
