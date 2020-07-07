812 South Stone Avenue

Amenities

"This home is available to show". Gorgeous refinished hardwood floors throughout main floor areas & bedrooms and freshly painted throughout! This big 3 bedroom split level has generous sized closets, 2.5 baths w/Master En-suite, and a chef's kitchen w/marble counter-tops. Formal dining & living room, and a skylight-lit modern office area. The vaulted ceilings open up the home, while ceiling beams offer modern architecture within the envelope of the traditional brick home. Beautiful custom light fixtures throughout. New glass entry door by Marvin compliments the modern style. Basement level consists of large family room equipped with NEW carpeting, a beautiful handmade bar, wood-burning fireplace, custom mantle, huge laundry room and two closets, one of which would be the PERFECT Pantry! There is tons of storage in this home with Container Store Elfa closet systems in all the bedroom closets. Two car garage with extra space for storage. Nice sized backyard with brick paver patio with area for grilling, chilling and dining. Close to town and train. Walk to award winning Spring Ave School. LTHS School District. Easy access to shopping and highways. Beautiful home that you really need to see!