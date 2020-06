Amenities

No greater way to experience La Grange Living! Luxury Rental Opportunity! Get a taste of our urban suburban community in this show stopping Victorian on an oversized large corner lot, 3 blocks from town and top rated Cossitt Elementary School. Nestled in the Historic District, this 5 Bed/4 Bath has the perfect blend of character with a new exterior and interior! The whole house underwent an extensive renovation with addition in 2016. Enjoy coffee on the wrap-around front porch and cozy fires on the back paver patio with built-in fire pit. There is also a large fenced yard and private 2 car garage. Enjoy the 4 block walk direct to the Metra Train with 15 minute express train rides to the city. Live La Grange for a year in this fully furnished show stopping home and we think you'll want to stay!