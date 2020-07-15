All apartments in La Grange Park
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:09 PM

509 E 31st St B

509 East 31st Street · (708) 476-2257
Location

509 East 31st Street, La Grange Park, IL 60526

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit B · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
La Grange Park 2br heated w/garage - Property Id: 130611

Sunny garden unit by Robinhood Park, updated kitchen with SS appliances, updated bath, good size bedrooms with generous closets and ceiling fans, laminate flooring throughout, unit painted in soft gray, coin laundry, heat and water included. 1 GARAGE STALL INCLUDED, patio equipped with furniture and grill. NO PETS AND NO SMOKERS. Must have good credit, no eviction or criminal background. PLEASE CALL MANAGER AT (708) 476-2257 8am-8pm, OR FILL OUT QUESTIONNAIRE AND INCLUDE APPROXIMATE CREDIT SCORE.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/130611
Property Id 130611

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5888144)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 E 31st St B have any available units?
509 E 31st St B has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 509 E 31st St B have?
Some of 509 E 31st St B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 E 31st St B currently offering any rent specials?
509 E 31st St B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 E 31st St B pet-friendly?
No, 509 E 31st St B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Grange Park.
Does 509 E 31st St B offer parking?
Yes, 509 E 31st St B offers parking.
Does 509 E 31st St B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 509 E 31st St B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 E 31st St B have a pool?
No, 509 E 31st St B does not have a pool.
Does 509 E 31st St B have accessible units?
No, 509 E 31st St B does not have accessible units.
Does 509 E 31st St B have units with dishwashers?
No, 509 E 31st St B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 509 E 31st St B have units with air conditioning?
No, 509 E 31st St B does not have units with air conditioning.
