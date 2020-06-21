1205 N La Grange Rd 2W

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking bbq/grill extra storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Unit 2W Available 07/01/20 1205 La Grange Rd 4-FLAT - Property Id: 297894



Heat, water, trash, and parking included.

Beautiful 4-Flat property located 1 mile from I-290 and between I-294 and I-55. Well-maintained building with outdoor seating and grilling. Ample parking with 2 parking spots included and coin laundry in basement. Includes heat and extra storage closet in basement. Forest Preserve across the street for great nature view and bike trail near by for the health conscious person. 1.5 miles from Metra La Grange stop for city commuters. Lg bedrooms with Lg built in closets. 2 units available June 20th and July 1st.

School District 102 and Lyons Township H.S. BOTH outstanding school districts. These units WILL rent fast, don't wait.

Tenant(s) need credit scores above 650, provide detailed credit history, proof of income, verification of rental history if applicable, and copy of ID. Close to parks, schools, shopping and dining. No bankruptcies, foreclosures, pets or smoking.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297894

Property Id 297894



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5847789)