La Grange Park, IL
1205 N La Grange Rd 2W
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

1205 N La Grange Rd 2W

1205 South La Grange Road · No Longer Available
Location

1205 South La Grange Road, La Grange Park, IL 60526

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Unit 2W Available 07/01/20 1205 La Grange Rd 4-FLAT - Property Id: 297894

Heat, water, trash, and parking included.
Beautiful 4-Flat property located 1 mile from I-290 and between I-294 and I-55. Well-maintained building with outdoor seating and grilling. Ample parking with 2 parking spots included and coin laundry in basement. Includes heat and extra storage closet in basement. Forest Preserve across the street for great nature view and bike trail near by for the health conscious person. 1.5 miles from Metra La Grange stop for city commuters. Lg bedrooms with Lg built in closets. 2 units available June 20th and July 1st.
School District 102 and Lyons Township H.S. BOTH outstanding school districts. These units WILL rent fast, don't wait.
Tenant(s) need credit scores above 650, provide detailed credit history, proof of income, verification of rental history if applicable, and copy of ID. Close to parks, schools, shopping and dining. No bankruptcies, foreclosures, pets or smoking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297894
Property Id 297894

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5847789)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 N La Grange Rd 2W have any available units?
1205 N La Grange Rd 2W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Grange Park, IL.
What amenities does 1205 N La Grange Rd 2W have?
Some of 1205 N La Grange Rd 2W's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 N La Grange Rd 2W currently offering any rent specials?
1205 N La Grange Rd 2W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 N La Grange Rd 2W pet-friendly?
Yes, 1205 N La Grange Rd 2W is pet friendly.
Does 1205 N La Grange Rd 2W offer parking?
Yes, 1205 N La Grange Rd 2W does offer parking.
Does 1205 N La Grange Rd 2W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1205 N La Grange Rd 2W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 N La Grange Rd 2W have a pool?
No, 1205 N La Grange Rd 2W does not have a pool.
Does 1205 N La Grange Rd 2W have accessible units?
No, 1205 N La Grange Rd 2W does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 N La Grange Rd 2W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1205 N La Grange Rd 2W has units with dishwashers.
Does 1205 N La Grange Rd 2W have units with air conditioning?
No, 1205 N La Grange Rd 2W does not have units with air conditioning.
