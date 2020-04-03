22682 North South Krueger Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautiful well-maintained home on just under 1 Acre. Large two story family room with wood burning fireplace opens to a bright large kitchen with huge center island breakfast bar, granite countertops, large walk-in pantry, butler's pantry and a great eating area. Hardwood floors. Beautiful millwork and molding. Formal dining room with tray ceiling. Living Room. First Floor Office/Den. Amazing First Floor Mud / Laundry Room. Large Master Suite with Lighted Tray Ceiling, Private Luxury Master Bath with two sinks, whirlpool tub, glass enclosed shower and two walk in closets that one would dream to have. 2nd Bedroom Suite complete with private bath and walk in closet. 3rd and 4th Bedroom separated by jack & jill bath. Upgraded fixtures in all bathrooms. Dual zoned HVAC. Full Basement. Oversized 3 Car Garage. New Roof 2015. Exterior Painted 2017. Award Winning Schools.