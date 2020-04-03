All apartments in Kildeer
22682 North South Krueger Road
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:27 PM

22682 North South Krueger Road

22682 South Krueger Road · (847) 687-3424
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

22682 South Krueger Road, Kildeer, IL 60047
Heron's Crossing

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3900 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful well-maintained home on just under 1 Acre. Large two story family room with wood burning fireplace opens to a bright large kitchen with huge center island breakfast bar, granite countertops, large walk-in pantry, butler's pantry and a great eating area. Hardwood floors. Beautiful millwork and molding. Formal dining room with tray ceiling. Living Room. First Floor Office/Den. Amazing First Floor Mud / Laundry Room. Large Master Suite with Lighted Tray Ceiling, Private Luxury Master Bath with two sinks, whirlpool tub, glass enclosed shower and two walk in closets that one would dream to have. 2nd Bedroom Suite complete with private bath and walk in closet. 3rd and 4th Bedroom separated by jack & jill bath. Upgraded fixtures in all bathrooms. Dual zoned HVAC. Full Basement. Oversized 3 Car Garage. New Roof 2015. Exterior Painted 2017. Award Winning Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22682 North South Krueger Road have any available units?
22682 North South Krueger Road has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22682 North South Krueger Road have?
Some of 22682 North South Krueger Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22682 North South Krueger Road currently offering any rent specials?
22682 North South Krueger Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22682 North South Krueger Road pet-friendly?
No, 22682 North South Krueger Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kildeer.
Does 22682 North South Krueger Road offer parking?
Yes, 22682 North South Krueger Road does offer parking.
Does 22682 North South Krueger Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22682 North South Krueger Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22682 North South Krueger Road have a pool?
Yes, 22682 North South Krueger Road has a pool.
Does 22682 North South Krueger Road have accessible units?
No, 22682 North South Krueger Road does not have accessible units.
Does 22682 North South Krueger Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22682 North South Krueger Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 22682 North South Krueger Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 22682 North South Krueger Road has units with air conditioning.
