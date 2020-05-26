547 Melrose Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

Charming 4 bed / 3.5 bath in the heart of Kenilworth. Steps from the Kenilworth Metra stop and Sears School, this lovely rental home has been recently updated with refinished floors, kitchen finishes, new light fixtures, new paint, kitchen backsplash, and newer Marvin windows. Fluid layout provides great entertaining space on the first floor, which includes a spacious living room, dining room, and beautifully sunlit family room with wood burning fireplace and custom built-in bookshelves. Cook's kitchen with newer stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, and sunny breakfast room overlooking fenced-in backyard. 2nd floor includes three bedrooms with large master suite that features spacious master bath with jetted whirlpool, double-sink, separate shower, and skylight. Bedrooms two and three share a full bath. Comfortable lower level great for in-law or nanny, featuring a full bedroom or recreation room for kids, full bath, and separate laundry room. Two-car detached garage, and additional storage available in drop-down attic. Located within the award-winning K-8 Joseph Sears (38) and New Trier High School Districts (203) and steps from Green Bay Road, Kenilworth Metra Station, Kenilworth Beach, and the Green Bay Trail.