Kenilworth, IL
547 Melrose Avenue
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:55 PM

547 Melrose Avenue

547 Melrose Avenue · (847) 452-9675
Location

547 Melrose Avenue, Kenilworth, IL 60043

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1905 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Charming 4 bed / 3.5 bath in the heart of Kenilworth. Steps from the Kenilworth Metra stop and Sears School, this lovely rental home has been recently updated with refinished floors, kitchen finishes, new light fixtures, new paint, kitchen backsplash, and newer Marvin windows. Fluid layout provides great entertaining space on the first floor, which includes a spacious living room, dining room, and beautifully sunlit family room with wood burning fireplace and custom built-in bookshelves. Cook's kitchen with newer stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, and sunny breakfast room overlooking fenced-in backyard. 2nd floor includes three bedrooms with large master suite that features spacious master bath with jetted whirlpool, double-sink, separate shower, and skylight. Bedrooms two and three share a full bath. Comfortable lower level great for in-law or nanny, featuring a full bedroom or recreation room for kids, full bath, and separate laundry room. Two-car detached garage, and additional storage available in drop-down attic. Located within the award-winning K-8 Joseph Sears (38) and New Trier High School Districts (203) and steps from Green Bay Road, Kenilworth Metra Station, Kenilworth Beach, and the Green Bay Trail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 547 Melrose Avenue have any available units?
547 Melrose Avenue has a unit available for $5,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 547 Melrose Avenue have?
Some of 547 Melrose Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 547 Melrose Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
547 Melrose Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 547 Melrose Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 547 Melrose Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kenilworth.
Does 547 Melrose Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 547 Melrose Avenue does offer parking.
Does 547 Melrose Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 547 Melrose Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 547 Melrose Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 547 Melrose Avenue has a pool.
Does 547 Melrose Avenue have accessible units?
No, 547 Melrose Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 547 Melrose Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 547 Melrose Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 547 Melrose Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 547 Melrose Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
