Last updated May 22 2020 at 6:57 PM

940 Bluebell Circle

940 Bluebell Circle · (630) 401-5792
Location

940 Bluebell Circle, Joliet, IL 60431

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2450 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Rare 4 bedroom 2.5 bath 1/2 Duplex w/ over 2400 square feet of space, boasts open concept, loft/office that overlooks downstairs living area, w/ spacious kitchen, First Floor Laundry, 1st Floor master bedroom w/ large walk in closet. Rent includes use of clubhouse and pool, lawn service, snow removal, use of exercise facilities, basketball and tennis courts. Pets considered on a case by case basis, additional pet deposit required. Property resides in the Minooka school district & has school bus service. Full Credit and income verification required with rental application. Broker owned.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 940 Bluebell Circle have any available units?
940 Bluebell Circle has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Joliet, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Joliet Rent Report.
What amenities does 940 Bluebell Circle have?
Some of 940 Bluebell Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 940 Bluebell Circle currently offering any rent specials?
940 Bluebell Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 940 Bluebell Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 940 Bluebell Circle is pet friendly.
Does 940 Bluebell Circle offer parking?
Yes, 940 Bluebell Circle does offer parking.
Does 940 Bluebell Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 940 Bluebell Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 940 Bluebell Circle have a pool?
Yes, 940 Bluebell Circle has a pool.
Does 940 Bluebell Circle have accessible units?
No, 940 Bluebell Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 940 Bluebell Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 940 Bluebell Circle has units with dishwashers.
