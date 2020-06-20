940 Bluebell Circle

Amenities
Rare 4 bedroom 2.5 bath 1/2 Duplex w/ over 2400 square feet of space, boasts open concept, loft/office that overlooks downstairs living area, w/ spacious kitchen, First Floor Laundry, 1st Floor master bedroom w/ large walk in closet. Rent includes use of clubhouse and pool, lawn service, snow removal, use of exercise facilities, basketball and tennis courts. Pets considered on a case by case basis, additional pet deposit required. Property resides in the Minooka school district & has school bus service. Full Credit and income verification required with rental application. Broker owned.