Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Available 07/07/20 Bright and airy 3bed/2 bath Home with large yard. - Property Id: 297951



Bright and airy home with open floor plan and 4 skylights. New floors and completely repainted this year. Large years with detached 2 car garage. Outside patio for grilling and entertaining with has hook up from the house so no tanks needed.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297951

Property Id 297951



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5847371)