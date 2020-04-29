244 East Berkley Lane

Amenities

3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom ranch home! Hardwood flooring throughout living area and bedrooms, with tile flooring in kitchen. Master bedroom has two closets and direct access to full bath. Second full bath and large linen closet separate second and third bedroom. Large grassy lot with mature trees. Amenities include all appliances, 1st floor laundry & mud room, and attached 1 car garage with double width concrete driveway. Minimum 1 year lease, tenant pays all utilities, lawn care, and snow removal. Fantastic location near expressways, schools, & Woodfield Mall. Call for more information or to schedule a showing.