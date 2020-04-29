All apartments in Hoffman Estates
Find more places like 244 East Berkley Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hoffman Estates, IL
/
244 East Berkley Lane
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:25 PM

244 East Berkley Lane

244 Berkley Lane · (630) 980-4000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hoffman Estates
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

244 Berkley Lane, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1401 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom ranch home! Hardwood flooring throughout living area and bedrooms, with tile flooring in kitchen. Master bedroom has two closets and direct access to full bath. Second full bath and large linen closet separate second and third bedroom. Large grassy lot with mature trees. Amenities include all appliances, 1st floor laundry & mud room, and attached 1 car garage with double width concrete driveway. Minimum 1 year lease, tenant pays all utilities, lawn care, and snow removal. Fantastic location near expressways, schools, & Woodfield Mall. Call for more information or to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 244 East Berkley Lane have any available units?
244 East Berkley Lane has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hoffman Estates, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hoffman Estates Rent Report.
What amenities does 244 East Berkley Lane have?
Some of 244 East Berkley Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 244 East Berkley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
244 East Berkley Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 244 East Berkley Lane pet-friendly?
No, 244 East Berkley Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoffman Estates.
Does 244 East Berkley Lane offer parking?
Yes, 244 East Berkley Lane does offer parking.
Does 244 East Berkley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 244 East Berkley Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 244 East Berkley Lane have a pool?
No, 244 East Berkley Lane does not have a pool.
Does 244 East Berkley Lane have accessible units?
No, 244 East Berkley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 244 East Berkley Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 244 East Berkley Lane has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 244 East Berkley Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Barrington Lakes Apartments
2200 Hassell Rd
Hoffman Estates, IL 60169

Similar Pages

Hoffman Estates 1 BedroomsHoffman Estates 2 Bedrooms
Hoffman Estates 3 BedroomsHoffman Estates Dog Friendly Apartments
Hoffman Estates Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Elgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILWestmont, ILRolling Meadows, ILCrystal Lake, ILHanover Park, ILWheeling, ILDeerfield, IL
North Aurora, ILWilmette, ILMaywood, ILRoselle, ILWest Dundee, ILSouth Elgin, ILGeneva, ILLake Forest, ILBensenville, ILLa Grange, ILWarrenville, ILBurr Ridge, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity