418 South Madison Street

In-town location. Easy to walk to everything, minutes to Madison School, town, train station . Terrific home! Built with a penchant for excellence in finishes & design, 75 foot wide lot. Gourmet Kitchen with butler room. First floor office, mud room and laundry room. All bedrooms have walk-in closets and bathrooms. finished basement with high ceiling. Brick construction. An outdoor oasis like no other: sun room; fireplace; bar; patio and even a waterfall. Phenomenally high-rated schools.