524 North Central Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Restaurants and Bars and Trains......Oh my!! That's what you'll get within WALKING DISTANCE to downtown Highwood when you rent this beautifully renovated 3 or 4 bedroom stucco Duplex. All the above is less than a 10 minute walk from the property. The Italian grocery store and deli?? a two minute walk!! And at 1,750 sq. ft. of living space, plenty of room for a family or for a couple that needs their space. Amenities galore! New appliances, first floor laundry, side door deck entrance, fully finished walk-out basement , and a wood burning fireplace. Water and garbage pick up included in rent. Tenants pay all other utilities. minimum credit score of 675. Applicants responsible for credit report fee. Security deposit of $2,175.00 due upon signing, and first month's rent of $2,175 due before moving in.