Last updated July 18 2020 at 1:17 AM

524 North Central Avenue

524 North Central Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

524 North Central Avenue, Highwood, IL 60040

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Restaurants and Bars and Trains......Oh my!! That's what you'll get within WALKING DISTANCE to downtown Highwood when you rent this beautifully renovated 3 or 4 bedroom stucco Duplex. All the above is less than a 10 minute walk from the property. The Italian grocery store and deli?? a two minute walk!! And at 1,750 sq. ft. of living space, plenty of room for a family or for a couple that needs their space. Amenities galore! New appliances, first floor laundry, side door deck entrance, fully finished walk-out basement , and a wood burning fireplace. Water and garbage pick up included in rent. Tenants pay all other utilities. minimum credit score of 675. Applicants responsible for credit report fee. Security deposit of $2,175.00 due upon signing, and first month's rent of $2,175 due before moving in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 524 North Central Avenue have any available units?
524 North Central Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highwood, IL.
What amenities does 524 North Central Avenue have?
Some of 524 North Central Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 524 North Central Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
524 North Central Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 524 North Central Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 524 North Central Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highwood.
Does 524 North Central Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 524 North Central Avenue offers parking.
Does 524 North Central Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 524 North Central Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 524 North Central Avenue have a pool?
No, 524 North Central Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 524 North Central Avenue have accessible units?
No, 524 North Central Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 524 North Central Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 524 North Central Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 524 North Central Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 524 North Central Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
