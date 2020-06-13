/
3 bedroom apartments
133 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Highland Park, IL
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1657 Greenbay Rd,
1657 Green Bay Rd, Highland Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Beautifully Renovated Highland Park Home for Rent! - Property Id: 289632 Location: Greenbay Rd Highland Park, IL 60635 Rent: $2250 Beds: 3 (House) Bath: 1.
1 of 37
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Chesterfield Sherwood Forest
1 Unit Available
1875 Cavell Ave.
1875 Cavell Avenue, Highland Park, IL
1875 Cavell Ave.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 12:05am
20 Units Available
Arrive North Shore
634 Sheridan Rd, Highwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1158 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Briarwoods
1 Unit Available
505 Margate Terrace
505 Margate Terrace, Deerfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1540 sqft
Available 10/01/20 3 Bed 1.5 bath house in Deerfield's best school - Property Id: 78936 This fabulous rental house is approximately 1,540 square feet and features 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms & a 2 car garage.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
23379 Forest Court
23379 Forest Court, Lake County, IL
Private location conveniently located close to two train lines, major highways & shopping in the award winning Bannockburn Elementary and Deerfield High School districts. Enjoy this newly renovated ranch on a gorgeous wooded lot.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Briarwood Vista
1 Unit Available
16 Mulberry East Road
16 Mulberry East Road, Deerfield, IL
Tailored custom detailing sets the tone for this better than new sophisticated home! Chic transitional finishes infuse the totally restyled floor plan. Glamorous lighting, custom fireplace & soaring ceiling heights define the house.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1048 Camille Avenue
1048 Camille Avenue, Deerfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1164 sqft
SINGLE FAMILY HOME LOCATED IN PRIME DEERFIELD LOCATION. CHOICE LOCATION SITUATED NEARBY MILLION DOLLAR HOMES. THIS TASTEFUL ONE STORY RANCH HOME WITH LARGE FENCED IN PRIVATE YARD IS JUST WHAT YOU ARE LOOKING FOR.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
9 Units Available
Valley Lo Towers
1910 Chestnut Avenue, Glenview, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1439 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Conveniently located in Glenview, Valley Lo is just minutes from the Glen Town Center featuring shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
9 Units Available
Apartment Homes At Kelmscott Park
145 Morris Lane, Lake Forest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,905
1719 sqft
Prime location close to Metra commuter line, shopping and dining. One-, two-, and three-bedroom homes with open floorplans, stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, and nine-foot ceilings.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Village of Lake Bluff
1 Unit Available
537 Center Avenue
537 East Center Avenue, Lake Bluff, IL
Large Northshore Home for Rent - Walk to the Lake in Lake Bluff. 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath, 2 Car garage Available as of Mid May. (RLNE5660888)
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Park Place Estates of Northbrook
1 Unit Available
1525 WINDY HILL Drive
1525 Windy Hill Drive, Northbrook, IL
DESIRABLE PARK PLACE ESTATES RESIDENCE IN PERFECT LOCATION . TWO STORY FOYER WITH ELEGANT CURVED STAIRCASE . 1ST FLOOR BOASTS 9' CEILINGS, HARDDWOOD FLOORS, CROWN MOLDINGS, STUNNING KITCHN WITH GRANITE, 42' CABINETS & WALK-IN PANTRY.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Northbrook Heights
1 Unit Available
1345 Ridgewood Drive
1345 Ridgewood Drive, Northbrook, IL
When only the BEST will do! Situated on a beautiful almost 1/2 acre lot in prestigious East Northbrook, this Orren Pickell built home gives you the quality and conveniences you have been looking for - High ceilings, open floor plan, kitchen with
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
River Woods
1 Unit Available
565 Juneberry Road
565 Juneberry Road, Riverwoods, IL
Elegant Riverwoods Estate Home all Brick Colonial on Beautiful Wooded Acres affords the ultimate in Privacy. Features 4 Bedrms, 3 Full Baths, 2 Story Great Room along kitchen.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Brookside
1 Unit Available
1006 Brookside Lane
1006 Brookside Lane, Deerfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2074 sqft
PERFECT HOME TO CALL MY HOME!!! 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHROOMS. GREAT LOCATION-CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN, TRAIN AND EXPRESSWAY. AWARDED SCHOOLS AND PARKS NEARBY. EVERYTHING IS UPDATED.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Deerfield Park
1 Unit Available
1720 Clavinia Avenue
1720 Clavinia Avenue, Deerfield, IL
Renovated interior street home. 4 generous bdrms inc Master Ste, 2 full & 1/2 bath. Bright newer kitchen. Granite countertops. Large 1 st fl Fam Rm w/fireplace leads to gorgeous private fenced yard, covered brick paver patio, child playset, garden.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
3011 Landwehr Road
3011 Landwehr Road, Glenview, IL
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3011 Landwehr Road in Glenview. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
335 Milford Road
335 Milford Road, Deerfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
2106 sqft
Virtual showing! Video will be posted. Beautifully updated and immaculately cared for spacious townhome in sought-after Coromandel community in school district 109 (South Park elementary school).
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Sutton point
1 Unit Available
4047 Rutgers Lane
4047 Rutgers Lane, Northbrook, IL
Come and check out this 4bdrm, 3.1 bathroom corner lot home in the amazing Northbrook School District 27! With nearly 3,000sf and a finished basement, this is a perfect home for any family.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
13938 West EMMA Lane
13938 West Emma Lane, Mettawa, IL
Sprawling and sunny 3,055 sf 4 br 3.1 ba on a premium lot. 5,175 total sf. Generous room sizes, 2 story living room with oak railing staircase opens to the dining room.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1327 Edgewood Road
1327 Edgewood Road, Lake Forest, IL
Adorable home in exceptional East Lake Forest location! Nicely updated with so many improvements including remodeled kitchen with new appliances and 2 updated baths. Hardwood floors throughout. Charming front porch.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1808 Monroe Avenue
1808 Monroe Avenue, Glenview, IL
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1808 Monroe Avenue in Glenview. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
174 Mary Street
174 Mary Street, Glencoe, IL
Fresh, open design in a gorgeous setting on a large, lush lot just steps from Lake Michigan, parks, town and train plus the excellence of Glencoe schools! This exceptional home has been designed to cater to the experiences of everyday living and
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
225 East Onwentsia Road
225 East Onwentsia Road, Lake Forest, IL
2 year minimum lease purchase preferred. Enchanting estate house situated on 2.93 acres with sweeping southern vistas. Most recent renovation was completed in 2016, including baths. Newer De Guilio kitchen, open to family room. Light and bright.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1591 North Western Avenue
1591 North Western Avenue, Lake Forest, IL
**Available NOW** Sprawling ranch perfectly situated on .62 acres on a quiet cul-de-sac. Enjoy views from around the house from your wrap around screened in porch.
