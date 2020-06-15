371 Central Ave 2W

Amenities
Unit 2W Available 08/01/20 Highland Park 2Bed Near BEACH and DOWNTOWN!! - Property Id: 295824
2 Bed/1 Bath Apartment In Highland Park! Completely Remodeled! SS Appl / Granite! Central AC
2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Apartment in Perfect Highland Park Location! Blocks away from Train station, Downtown Shopping and Dining, and Lake Michigan.
-Central AC
-Modern Kitchen
-Updated Appliances w/ Dishwasher
-Large, open family room and dining room
-Large bedrooms
-Ample closet space
-Upgraded Bathroom
-Hardwood Floors
Washer and dryer hookups available or coin laundry.
Parking Available at an additional monthly rate
$70 Application Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.
Call, E-Mail or Text Jason ANYTIME at 773.491.1713 for more information or to set up a showing
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295824
No Dogs Allowed
