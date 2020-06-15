All apartments in Highland Park
371 Central Ave 2W

371 Central Ave · (773) 491-1713
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

371 Central Ave, Highland Park, IL 60035

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2W · Avail. Aug 1

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Unit 2W Available 08/01/20 Highland Park 2Bed Near BEACH and DOWNTOWN!! - Property Id: 295824

2 Bed/1 Bath Apartment In Highland Park! Completely Remodeled! SS Appl / Granite! Central AC

2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Apartment in Perfect Highland Park Location! Blocks away from Train station, Downtown Shopping and Dining, and Lake Michigan.

-Central AC
-Modern Kitchen
-Updated Appliances w/ Dishwasher
-Large, open family room and dining room
-Large bedrooms
-Ample closet space
-Upgraded Bathroom
-Hardwood Floors

Washer and dryer hookups available or coin laundry.
Parking Available at an additional monthly rate

$70 Application Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.

Call, E-Mail or Text Jason ANYTIME at 773.491.1713 for more information or to set up a showing
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295824
Property Id 295824

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5839253)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 371 Central Ave 2W have any available units?
371 Central Ave 2W has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 371 Central Ave 2W have?
Some of 371 Central Ave 2W's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 371 Central Ave 2W currently offering any rent specials?
371 Central Ave 2W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 371 Central Ave 2W pet-friendly?
Yes, 371 Central Ave 2W is pet friendly.
Does 371 Central Ave 2W offer parking?
Yes, 371 Central Ave 2W does offer parking.
Does 371 Central Ave 2W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 371 Central Ave 2W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 371 Central Ave 2W have a pool?
No, 371 Central Ave 2W does not have a pool.
Does 371 Central Ave 2W have accessible units?
No, 371 Central Ave 2W does not have accessible units.
Does 371 Central Ave 2W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 371 Central Ave 2W has units with dishwashers.
Does 371 Central Ave 2W have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 371 Central Ave 2W has units with air conditioning.
