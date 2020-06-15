1934 Linden B

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Unit B Available 07/01/20 Downtown Highland Park - 2 Bedroom Apartment! - Property Id: 90245



Updated 2 Bed /1 Bath Apartment in Convenient Highland Park Location! Blocks from Metra, Lake Michigan, and Downtown HP!



2 Bedroom / 1 bathroom top floor unit in a perfect Highland Park Location! Blocks away from Metra train station, downtown shopping and dining, and Lake Michigan.



Includes updated features including:



-Central Heat / AC

-Modern Bathroom

-Hardwood Floors Throughout

-Spacious Rooms

-Lots of Closet Space

-Laundry Hook-Up Available

-Additional Storage Available in Basement



Application Fee & Move-in Fee (Done Online)

No Security Deposit!

Administrative Fee/s apply.

Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.



*Photos/Video may be of a similar unit.



Contact us today to schedule your private showing!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/90245

Property Id 90245



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5850565)