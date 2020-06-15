All apartments in Highland Park
1934 Linden B
1934 Linden B

1934 Linden Avenue · (773) 357-7733
Location

1934 Linden Avenue, Highland Park, IL 60035

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit B · Avail. Jul 1

$1,675

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

Unit B Available 07/01/20 Downtown Highland Park - 2 Bedroom Apartment! - Property Id: 90245

Updated 2 Bed /1 Bath Apartment in Convenient Highland Park Location! Blocks from Metra, Lake Michigan, and Downtown HP!

2 Bedroom / 1 bathroom top floor unit in a perfect Highland Park Location! Blocks away from Metra train station, downtown shopping and dining, and Lake Michigan.

Includes updated features including:

-Central Heat / AC
-Modern Bathroom
-Hardwood Floors Throughout
-Spacious Rooms
-Lots of Closet Space
-Laundry Hook-Up Available
-Additional Storage Available in Basement

Application Fee & Move-in Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s apply.
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.

*Photos/Video may be of a similar unit.

Contact us today to schedule your private showing!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/90245
Property Id 90245

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5850565)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1934 Linden B have any available units?
1934 Linden B has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1934 Linden B have?
Some of 1934 Linden B's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1934 Linden B currently offering any rent specials?
1934 Linden B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1934 Linden B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1934 Linden B is pet friendly.
Does 1934 Linden B offer parking?
No, 1934 Linden B does not offer parking.
Does 1934 Linden B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1934 Linden B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1934 Linden B have a pool?
No, 1934 Linden B does not have a pool.
Does 1934 Linden B have accessible units?
No, 1934 Linden B does not have accessible units.
Does 1934 Linden B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1934 Linden B has units with dishwashers.
Does 1934 Linden B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1934 Linden B has units with air conditioning.
