6958 West Gunnison Street

Bright, well maintained, very large first floor apartment. Very large living room nice big kitchen with plenty of cabinets and separate dining area. Both bedrooms are very good size with plenty of closet space. Hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms. Coin laundry. Rent includes water, hot water and cooking gas. Tenants responsible for electric and gas heat. Great Harwood Heights location that offers easy access to: public transportation, the highway, restaurants and shopping. Agent owned property. No security deposit. $500 non-refundable move in fee. Apartment for rent is 1 South. Please contact Norbert Mika for any information related to this listing.