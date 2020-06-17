All apartments in Harwood Heights
Location

6958 West Gunnison Street, Harwood Heights, IL 60706
Harwood Heights

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1S · Avail. now

$1,175

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Bright, well maintained, very large first floor apartment. Very large living room nice big kitchen with plenty of cabinets and separate dining area. Both bedrooms are very good size with plenty of closet space. Hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms. Coin laundry. Rent includes water, hot water and cooking gas. Tenants responsible for electric and gas heat. Great Harwood Heights location that offers easy access to: public transportation, the highway, restaurants and shopping. Agent owned property. No security deposit. $500 non-refundable move in fee. Apartment for rent is 1 South. Please contact Norbert Mika for any information related to this listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6958 West Gunnison Street have any available units?
6958 West Gunnison Street has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6958 West Gunnison Street currently offering any rent specials?
6958 West Gunnison Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6958 West Gunnison Street pet-friendly?
No, 6958 West Gunnison Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harwood Heights.
Does 6958 West Gunnison Street offer parking?
No, 6958 West Gunnison Street does not offer parking.
Does 6958 West Gunnison Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6958 West Gunnison Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6958 West Gunnison Street have a pool?
No, 6958 West Gunnison Street does not have a pool.
Does 6958 West Gunnison Street have accessible units?
No, 6958 West Gunnison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6958 West Gunnison Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6958 West Gunnison Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6958 West Gunnison Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6958 West Gunnison Street does not have units with air conditioning.
