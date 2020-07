Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher carpet oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities elevator garage parking pool gym on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center internet access internet cafe media room

Welcome to The Mont Clare Apartments in Harwood Heights, Illinois. This is your opportunity to Live Well. The Mont Clare Apartments is located at 7171 W. Gunnison Street just off Harlem Avenue in Harwood Heights. The Mont Clare Apartments are surrounded by many shopping, dining and entertainment destinations. Our residences are set in an amenitized community with apartments available for rent in several different configurations. Our apartments are also pet friendly. We are working to provide a complete upgrade to our community. Service and lifestyle are our main priorities and our residents always come first. Call or visit today we will be happy to show you around so you can see first-hand why our residents love to call The Mont Clare Apartments their home.