749 SHEPARD Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Highly sought after Heather Ridge townhome for rent that has so many fabulous amenities to enjoy all year round such as pools, tennis courts, and a rec center! Beautiful views of the pond can be seen from almost every room in the unit. Brand new carpet & updated bathrooms on both levels. Open concept living & dining combo greet you with a vaulted ceiling & stone fireplace that creates a rustic focal point & peers into the kitchen which features: breakfast bar, white cabinetry, new garbage disposal & glass sliders leading to private patio w/views of pond and green space. 1st level bedroom w/french doors + access to new stackable washer/dryer & full bath. Loft style master suite on 2nd level with vanity area, glass sliders to balcony, and full bath w/tiled glass enclosed shower, hallway linen closet, & full mirrored closet wall. Super convenient location close to EVERYTHING including tollway, Gurnee Mills, TONS of shopping + dining options, & Six Flags! Landlord is offering a discounted rent for military, firefighter, or police @ $1,450/month! Move in ready & water included in monthly rent.