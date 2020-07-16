All apartments in Gurnee
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:10 PM

749 SHEPARD Court

749 Shepard Court · No Longer Available
Location

749 Shepard Court, Gurnee, IL 60031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Highly sought after Heather Ridge townhome for rent that has so many fabulous amenities to enjoy all year round such as pools, tennis courts, and a rec center! Beautiful views of the pond can be seen from almost every room in the unit. Brand new carpet & updated bathrooms on both levels. Open concept living & dining combo greet you with a vaulted ceiling & stone fireplace that creates a rustic focal point & peers into the kitchen which features: breakfast bar, white cabinetry, new garbage disposal & glass sliders leading to private patio w/views of pond and green space. 1st level bedroom w/french doors + access to new stackable washer/dryer & full bath. Loft style master suite on 2nd level with vanity area, glass sliders to balcony, and full bath w/tiled glass enclosed shower, hallway linen closet, & full mirrored closet wall. Super convenient location close to EVERYTHING including tollway, Gurnee Mills, TONS of shopping + dining options, & Six Flags! Landlord is offering a discounted rent for military, firefighter, or police @ $1,450/month! Move in ready & water included in monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 749 SHEPARD Court have any available units?
749 SHEPARD Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gurnee, IL.
What amenities does 749 SHEPARD Court have?
Some of 749 SHEPARD Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 749 SHEPARD Court currently offering any rent specials?
749 SHEPARD Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 749 SHEPARD Court pet-friendly?
No, 749 SHEPARD Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gurnee.
Does 749 SHEPARD Court offer parking?
Yes, 749 SHEPARD Court offers parking.
Does 749 SHEPARD Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 749 SHEPARD Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 749 SHEPARD Court have a pool?
Yes, 749 SHEPARD Court has a pool.
Does 749 SHEPARD Court have accessible units?
No, 749 SHEPARD Court does not have accessible units.
Does 749 SHEPARD Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 749 SHEPARD Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 749 SHEPARD Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 749 SHEPARD Court does not have units with air conditioning.
