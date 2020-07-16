749 SHEPARD Court

Amenities
Highly sought after Heather Ridge townhome for rent that has so many fabulous amenities to enjoy all year round such as pools, tennis courts, and a rec center! Beautiful views of the pond can be seen from almost every room in the unit. Brand new carpet & updated bathrooms on both levels. Open concept living & dining combo greet you with a vaulted ceiling & stone fireplace that creates a rustic focal point & peers into the kitchen which features: breakfast bar, white cabinetry, new garbage disposal & glass sliders leading to private patio w/views of pond and green space. 1st level bedroom w/french doors + access to new stackable washer/dryer & full bath. Loft style master suite on 2nd level with vanity area, glass sliders to balcony, and full bath w/tiled glass enclosed shower, hallway linen closet, & full mirrored closet wall. Super convenient location close to EVERYTHING including tollway, Gurnee Mills, TONS of shopping + dining options, & Six Flags! Landlord is offering a discounted rent for military, firefighter, or police @ $1,450/month! Move in ready & water included in monthly rent.