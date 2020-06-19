All apartments in Grayslake
Find more places like 283 Lionel Drive - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grayslake, IL
/
283 Lionel Drive - 1
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:30 AM

283 Lionel Drive - 1

283 Lionel Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grayslake
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

283 Lionel Drive, Grayslake, IL 60030

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available for rent is a newer 3-bedroom/2.5 bath townhouse at Lake Street Square in Grayslake. The clean and amazing AMHERST model offers 1,764 sq feet of living space with dark Maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and recessed lighting. Enjoy the open floor plan, 9' first floor ceilings, 6-panel white doors, beautiful deck off the Breakfast room, extra storage space, peaceful Master ensuite retreat, and additional room in the fully-finished lower level. Plenty of bright windows throughout the home with a large 2-car garage. It is close to shopping, dining, schools, and is right by the Metra station and Historic Downtown Grayslake. Conveniently tour this home from the comfort of your own home via state of the art Matterport 3D virtual tour at http://mytour.prestigevirtuallistings.com/tour/MLS/283LionelDr_Grayslake_IL_60030_848_120856.html. The unit will be available on July 1st. Up to two dogs are allowed with an additional pet fee.
1,764 sq ft

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 283 Lionel Drive - 1 have any available units?
283 Lionel Drive - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grayslake, IL.
What amenities does 283 Lionel Drive - 1 have?
Some of 283 Lionel Drive - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 283 Lionel Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
283 Lionel Drive - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 283 Lionel Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 283 Lionel Drive - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 283 Lionel Drive - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 283 Lionel Drive - 1 does offer parking.
Does 283 Lionel Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 283 Lionel Drive - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 283 Lionel Drive - 1 have a pool?
No, 283 Lionel Drive - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 283 Lionel Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 283 Lionel Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 283 Lionel Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 283 Lionel Drive - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 283 Lionel Drive - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 283 Lionel Drive - 1 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Grayslake 3 BedroomsGrayslake Apartments with Balcony
Grayslake Apartments with GarageGrayslake Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Grayslake Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILKenosha, WIDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILElgin, IL
Glenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILRacine, WIGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, ILLake in the Hills, ILWoodstock, ILNiles, ILSchiller Park, ILStreamwood, ILGlen Ellyn, IL
Antioch, ILMcHenry, ILPingree Grove, ILMundelein, ILWinnetka, ILBartlett, ILFranklin Park, ILAddison, ILHuntley, ILElmwood Park, ILHighland Park, ILZion, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College