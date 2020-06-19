283 Lionel Drive - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available for rent is a newer 3-bedroom/2.5 bath townhouse at Lake Street Square in Grayslake. The clean and amazing AMHERST model offers 1,764 sq feet of living space with dark Maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and recessed lighting. Enjoy the open floor plan, 9' first floor ceilings, 6-panel white doors, beautiful deck off the Breakfast room, extra storage space, peaceful Master ensuite retreat, and additional room in the fully-finished lower level. Plenty of bright windows throughout the home with a large 2-car garage. It is close to shopping, dining, schools, and is right by the Metra station and Historic Downtown Grayslake. Conveniently tour this home from the comfort of your own home via state of the art Matterport 3D virtual tour at http://mytour.prestigevirtuallistings.com/tour/MLS/283LionelDr_Grayslake_IL_60030_848_120856.html. The unit will be available on July 1st. Up to two dogs are allowed with an additional pet fee.

