Two Bedroom House with Main Floor Laundry Hookups and Garage w/ Opener! - Two bedroom home in Granite City has a kitchen equipped with a range, refrigerator and microwave! Washer/Dryer hookups off the kitchen, 3/4 bath and super sized garage with opener!



Directions: Nameoki (203) East on Wilson, Right on Warren.



(RLNE5914808)