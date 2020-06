447 East 192nd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

COMPLETELY UPDATED FIRST FLOOR 2 BEDROOM / 1 BATH UNIT IN QUIET BUILDING. ALL NEW KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, REMODELED BATHROOM WITH NEW TILE, VANITY, NEW WINDOWS. HEAT, WATER, PARKING INCLUDED IN RENT. GOOD SIZED BEDROOMS AND SEPARATE DINING AREA. ALL OCCUPANTS MUST PASS A CREDIT, BACKGROUND AND EVICTION CHECK PAID BY APPLICANTS. 3 MONTHS PAYCHECK STUBS AND STATE ID MUST BE PROVIDED WITH ALL RENTAL APPLICATIONS. NO RECENT CREDIT ISSUES WILL BE ACCEPTED. NO SMOKING AND NO PETS.