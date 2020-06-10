2433 Swainwood Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Available 04/01/20. This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single-family home is move-in ready and in great condition including totally updated kitchen and baths and in the highly sought after SWAINWOOD subdivision! Large, fully fenced in backyard, perfect for entertaining. Separate living and formal dining room. Sunlit family room with built-in shelving and storage right off a kitchen with plenty of space for an eat-in table. Fully finished basement, laundry room, ample storage, high-efficiency furnace, Ecobee thermostat, and hardwood floors. 2 car attached garage plus a large driveway for additional parking. Ideal location in highly desired Swainwood subdivision, surrounded by parks, restaurants and more! One time move-in fee in lieu of one-month equivalent security deposit. Pets allowed with a one-time fee per pet.