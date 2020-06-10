All apartments in Glenview
Find more places like 2433 Swainwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glenview, IL
/
2433 Swainwood Drive
Last updated March 4 2020 at 2:58 AM

2433 Swainwood Drive

2433 Swainwood Drive · (248) 470-0871
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Glenview
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

2433 Swainwood Drive, Glenview, IL 60025

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available 04/01/20. This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single-family home is move-in ready and in great condition including totally updated kitchen and baths and in the highly sought after SWAINWOOD subdivision! Large, fully fenced in backyard, perfect for entertaining. Separate living and formal dining room. Sunlit family room with built-in shelving and storage right off a kitchen with plenty of space for an eat-in table. Fully finished basement, laundry room, ample storage, high-efficiency furnace, Ecobee thermostat, and hardwood floors. 2 car attached garage plus a large driveway for additional parking. Ideal location in highly desired Swainwood subdivision, surrounded by parks, restaurants and more! One time move-in fee in lieu of one-month equivalent security deposit. Pets allowed with a one-time fee per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2433 Swainwood Drive have any available units?
2433 Swainwood Drive has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2433 Swainwood Drive have?
Some of 2433 Swainwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2433 Swainwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2433 Swainwood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2433 Swainwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2433 Swainwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2433 Swainwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2433 Swainwood Drive does offer parking.
Does 2433 Swainwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2433 Swainwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2433 Swainwood Drive have a pool?
No, 2433 Swainwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2433 Swainwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2433 Swainwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2433 Swainwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2433 Swainwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2433 Swainwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2433 Swainwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2433 Swainwood Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Valley Lo Towers
1910 Chestnut Avenue
Glenview, IL 60025
ALOFT at Glen Town Center Apartments
1991 W Tower Dr
Glenview, IL 60026
The Reserve Glenview
195 Waukegan Rd
Glenview, IL 60025
Midtown Square Apartments
998 Church St
Glenview, IL 60025

Similar Pages

Glenview 1 BedroomsGlenview 2 Bedrooms
Glenview Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlenview Pet Friendly Places
Glenview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, ILGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, ILCarol Stream, ILVernon Hills, ILPark Ridge, IL
Lisle, ILNorthbrook, ILElk Grove Village, ILBloomingdale, ILSkokie, ILGurnee, ILBerwyn, ILHoffman Estates, ILWestmont, ILRolling Meadows, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity